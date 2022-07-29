The first content patch 0.1.3 is now live. Its purpose is to tackle some annoying issues and make the progression smoother.

Patch notes

New features

Added buildable fuel machine. Added resist upgrade station - can be found on the ground and in Jungle biome. Beam weapons are now doing damage to resist instead of health - reduced damage to friends. Percentage of items lost configuration added to settings - default 50% Target FPS and VSync options added to graphics settings Four new achievements added

Balance changes

Early research times increased. Hellote ore crafting recipes changed, now needed for crafting 3rd tier furnace. Storage boxes are available by default (without research). Steel bar world graphics changed to make them stand out more.

Bugfixes

Green weapon not spending fuel. Poison cloud sound sometimes keeps looping after the cloud is destroyed. FPS counter text goes outside the screen for 3-digit values. Multiplayer checkbox was checked by default -> now it is not.

Additional notes

Fuel machine allows the conversion of various resources (that previously had little use) into fuel. Using the fuel machine should make the late game less frustrating and provide more co-op interactions between players.

The new resist upgrade allows the players to stay longer inside the poison clouds. It will also defend against other player beam tools.

PS! If you encounter any bugs, please let us know in Discord.