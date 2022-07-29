 Skip to content

Dead forest update for 29 July 2022

Update Notes for 29 July

Build 9217274 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've fixed some issues.
Below is a list of all changes:

  1. achievements related to the bestiary and items have been changed;
  2. Yun Ming's bonus is now affected by the choice continue walking in silence;
  3. added buttons skip read/unread text;
  4. in addition, many players have encountered the fact that the good endings of Yun Ming and Yong Hen were not unlocked. This problem arose because the full ending wasn't unlocked.
    Hint: Pay attention to choices where characters talk about items and ingredients.

Unfortunately, due to the update, the current progress could be reset. If this has happened to you, use skip unread text button)

Changed files in this update

Dead forest Content Depot 1051351
