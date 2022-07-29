The stage is set

Share · View all patches · Build 9217207 · Last edited 29 July 2022 – 17:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hey all!

Welcome to the first major content patch for Project Warlock II Early Access!

As always, thanks for the constant feedback, comments, messages, Discord chats, and Steam reviews as they help us shape Project Warlock II into a better game. Please keep them coming!

As we have mentioned in the latest patch notes:

All game saves will become incompatible with new versions of Project Warlock II starting with this update

It’s a necessary downside of how the game’s structure is changing during the Early Access.

Moving onto the changelog, it is a big one, so buckle up.

Features

Added Single Stage mode

It lets you replay any selected level which was completed at least once in campaign mode.

You cannot save during single stage run

There are no autosaves

Death is equal with end of single stage run

Tracks your level progress Secrets Cameos Bestiaries found Best time High score



Added visual and audio cues to all enemy spawns

New Main Menu Graphics

New Bestiary Font

New UI Graphics

New UI Sound Effects

New Pause Menu Graphics

New UI Graphics

New UI Sound Effects

Additional changes

Added Language selection in-game

Added new hit particles for Boneys and Skellies



Fixes

Fixed Laser Rifle Projectile hit detection

Changed secret location in e1m1

Added collisions to the gravestone decorations

Fixed some monster spawns in geometry

Fixed an issue where grenade from grenade launcher would explode on impact with dead bodies

Fixed an issue in e1m2 where fire before the village near the tree would be invisible

Balance

Adjusted Protosatan's charge speed depending on difficulty level

Halved the HP of Minibosses to make the fights less tedious

Optimization

Optimised billboarding of sprites to increase performance

Added Monsters and Items to Object Pooling

Quick explainer: There should be less drops on the floor, reducing the clutter Load times should be decreased Performance should be improved



Adjustments

Adjusted minimap height colors

Removed Red and Green height differences Adjusted uncovered terrain to white Adjusted covered terrain to dark gray

Adjusted some blood effects

Adjusted water textures

Lowered global sprite framerate to 20fps

Adjusted controller sensitivity multiplier to allow for faster look rotation

Overhauled Save/Load menu



Simplified to increase usability

1 Quicksave slot

1 Autosave slot

6 Manual save slots

Level changes

E1M1

Slightly reworked some areas to improve visuals and navigation



E1M2

Reworked some areas to improve visuals and navigation

Added tree textures to forest areas in e1m2

Added some monster spawners

E1M3

Reworked some areas to improve visuals and navigation

E1M5

Improved level navigation

Improved overall level visibility

Increased the size of the miniboss arena

Adjusted particle effects

Removed some of the purple goo from the floors

Adjusted geometry for easier navigation

Improved monster spawner locations and amount

E1M6

Added some new geometry

Added monster spawners

Replaced destructible goo with new prefabs

That's it for this patch. Once again thank you for all the feedback as it helped us get here and shape this patch. We'd also like to invite you to our Discord server as our community continues to grow.

Also, please make sure to leave a review if you like the game. Steam likes that and gets our game in front of more people this way.