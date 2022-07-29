The stage is set

Hey all!
Welcome to the first major content patch for Project Warlock II Early Access!
As always, thanks for the constant feedback, comments, messages, Discord chats, and Steam reviews as they help us shape Project Warlock II into a better game. Please keep them coming!
As we have mentioned in the latest patch notes:
All game saves will become incompatible with new versions of Project Warlock II starting with this update
It’s a necessary downside of how the game’s structure is changing during the Early Access.
Moving onto the changelog, it is a big one, so buckle up.
Features
Added Single Stage mode
-
It lets you replay any selected level which was completed at least once in campaign mode.
-
You cannot save during single stage run
-
There are no autosaves
-
Death is equal with end of single stage run
-
Tracks your level progress
- Secrets
- Cameos
- Bestiaries found
- Best time
- High score
Added visual and audio cues to all enemy spawns
New Main Menu Graphics
- New Bestiary Font
- New UI Graphics
- New UI Sound Effects
New Pause Menu Graphics
- New UI Graphics
- New UI Sound Effects
Additional changes
- Added Language selection in-game
- Added new hit particles for Boneys and Skellies
Fixes
- Fixed Laser Rifle Projectile hit detection
- Changed secret location in e1m1
- Added collisions to the gravestone decorations
- Fixed some monster spawns in geometry
- Fixed an issue where grenade from grenade launcher would explode on impact with dead bodies
- Fixed an issue in e1m2 where fire before the village near the tree would be invisible
Balance
- Adjusted Protosatan's charge speed depending on difficulty level
- Halved the HP of Minibosses to make the fights less tedious
Optimization
-
Optimised billboarding of sprites to increase performance
-
Added Monsters and Items to Object Pooling
Quick explainer: There should be less drops on the floor, reducing the clutter
- Load times should be decreased
- Performance should be improved
Adjustments
-
Adjusted minimap height colors
- Removed Red and Green height differences
- Adjusted uncovered terrain to white
- Adjusted covered terrain to dark gray
-
Adjusted some blood effects
-
Adjusted water textures
-
Lowered global sprite framerate to 20fps
-
Adjusted controller sensitivity multiplier to allow for faster look rotation
Overhauled Save/Load menu
Simplified to increase usability
- 1 Quicksave slot
- 1 Autosave slot
- 6 Manual save slots
Level changes
E1M1
- Slightly reworked some areas to improve visuals and navigation
E1M2
- Reworked some areas to improve visuals and navigation
- Added tree textures to forest areas in e1m2
- Added some monster spawners
E1M3
- Reworked some areas to improve visuals and navigation
E1M5
- Improved level navigation
- Improved overall level visibility
- Increased the size of the miniboss arena
- Adjusted particle effects
- Removed some of the purple goo from the floors
- Adjusted geometry for easier navigation
- Improved monster spawner locations and amount
E1M6
- Added some new geometry
- Added monster spawners
- Replaced destructible goo with new prefabs
That's it for this patch. Once again thank you for all the feedback as it helped us get here and shape this patch. We'd also like to invite you to our Discord server as our community continues to grow.
Also, please make sure to leave a review if you like the game. Steam likes that and gets our game in front of more people this way.
