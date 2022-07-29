July Monthly Update: Challenge Mode, Leaderboards, and Translations

July Monthly Update 0.10EA Patch Notes

Challenge mode now available in the hub menu, try to get the top score in 32 unique challenges, and get your name on the top score leaderboards. Also, thanks to our amazing community we now have translations for German and Brazilian Portuguese!

New Features:

Challenge modes have been implemented! Test your recipe knowledge, layout skills, and managerial experience with 32 challenges. Challenges are accessed from the hub-menu.

Leaderboards! Ever wanted to be the top chef? Well now you too can stand victorious over all others! Leaderboards keep track of the scores attained in the challenge mode, and there are two special leaderboards that track personal serve totals.

Ola! Guten Tag! Hello! Thanks to the help of our discord community we’ve now implemented translations for German and Brazilian Portuguese. They’re accessible from “options” located on the main menu.

Balance Changes:

We’ve reworked the complexity and wait time formulas for recipes. Previously they did not take into account the sub-recipes. Generally most recipes have stayed the same while others, like salad or grilled cheese, have changed.

The complexity required for skull rank 0 has been lowered from 3 to 2.

Poison stations in challenge mode are now unlimited.

Summon count in challenge mode is changed based on the number of players active.

All challenges now have trash cans and counters.

Bugs squashed: