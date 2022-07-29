VAIL 0.7.77 Patch Notes

With just under 10 days to go, until the qualifying rounds of the IVRL Miami Vail Major (MVM) kicks off, we are working extremely hard to lockdown the core aspects and mechanics of the game to ensure that VAIL has a solid foundation of competitive integrity and plays smoothly during the tournament. If you have any feedback or just want to chill please Join us on Discord!

And remember all feedback is welcome, your input directly affects what we do next.

Patch Highlights

Observer UI

With the big Tablet UI overhaul just a few weeks ago, it's about time our Observer UI got some love! With the new Observer UI overhaul, it has never been more clearer and easier for both, watchers and casters, to experience VAIL from outside of the action. All the match's information is provided in a very neat and compact way, aimed to make your viewing experience both enjoyable and insightful.



General Patch Notes

Minor Changes

• Artifact Scanner no longer collides with magazines and firearms

• Adjusted the color of the Scanner progress bar

• Character ragdolls are now visible on low effects scalability settings

• Frag grenade damage has been reworked to apply damage more accurately based on which parts of the body are hit

• Tacticals can no longer be holstered once they have been activated

Map Changes

• Maar - Added new route to A-site

• Maar - Balanced both sites by blocking sitelines and adjusting cover

• Maar - Blocked off Elevator and Turbine Field entry points

• Maar - Adjusted stairs to reduce the number of angles players can be shot from when traversing down

• Maar - Removed upper catwalk cover on B-site

• Maar - Fixed the visual seam in the doorway at REYAB spawn

• Maar - Removed machinery on B-site, opposite balcony, to prevent defenders from camping on that spot

• Maar - Removed a vat on the back of B-site to declutter site

• Maar - Patched spot players could hide behind crates in Mid by the stairs

• Maar - Patched spot where players could drop from zipline and get stuck in the container unit

• Maar - Blocked off lines of sight into A-site that were unfair/solidified routes

• Maar - Fixed visual seam on Power Station stairs

• Maar - Adjusted collision on Silo's to prevent footstep audio from looping when stepped up on

• Maar - Fixed missing kill volume on some lava patches

• Maar - Added missing collision to Communications Room wall

• Maar - Fixed visual shimmering on blast doors

• Maar - Fixed visual seem on stair entry into Armory

• Suna - Patched pixel peak on Cat

• Suna - Brought back the back of B-site

• Suna - Patched spot where players could crouch peak through the tarp

• Suna - Adjusted ladder and landscape on B-site to be lower so players can't one hand climb it

• Suna - Patched spot on A-site wall where players could throw a smoke grenade on the lip of the wall and have an unfair advantage by seeing other player's legs under the smoke

• Suna - Patched unfair spots in the back of A-site

• Suna - Fixed the visual seam in Mid, by barrels

• Suna - Moved Artifact up on B-site

• Este - Adjusted willow tree collision

• Este - Fixed visual shimmering on rubble

• Khidi - Adjusted collision on pillar by REYAB spawn

• Khidi - Adjusted collision on railings to prevent players from getting stuck

• Miru - Adjusted wall alignment behind A-site

• Miru - Adjusted wall alignment near Water Tanks

• Miru - Crates are no longer clipping near Container Units

• Miru - Adjusted site marker location on B-site

Bug Fixes

• Fixed - Various map bug fixes

• Fixed - Spamming disable on the scanner causes the disarm sound to multiply

• Fixed - Armed frags on the wrist do not deal damage

• Fixed - Scanner arrows persist when they shouldn't

• Fixed - Scanner ping gets stuck on players

• Fixed - Other player's mags don't have collision when picked up

• Fixed - Secondary Grip retention can be used to "noodle" your arm to absurd amounts

• Fixed - Flashbangs do not show in LIV

• Fixed - Holstering equipment with your left arm results in a failed holster causing the equipment to fall to the ground