SpellRogue Playtest update 0.7.10

Welcome to all the new playtesters that have signed up to playtest SpellRogue over the last week. We sincerely hope you have been enjoying the game, and we are thrilled to hear so much feedback from you all!

We are releasing an update today that addresses the issues which have been raised over the week. New music, balance changes, bug fixes and a bit of polish for some of the UI are the highlights of SpellRogue 0.7.10.

We have historically made updates every 3-4 weeks, and going forward that will continue to be the rule. This week is a bit of an exception with the influx of new players and the fact that we have been selected to be a part of the Tiny Teams online games festival on Steam!

Speaking of Tiny Teams, you can tune in on Thursday, August 4th between 2PM - 5PM on the Yogscasts twitch channel: https://www.twitch.tv/yogscast or on the Tiny Teams event page where SpellRogue will be featured along with 2 other games. Be sure to catch some of the other Tiny Teams streams as well, they will be streaming throughout the week and showcase tons of great indie games!

SpellRogue Playtest 0.7.10

Features

Added resolution options in the settings menu.

Added new points scoring milestones and changed existing scoring.

New players will skip the wizard select screen when creating the first game.

“Customise loadout” button is hidden until all 3 loadouts for a wizard are unlocked.

Content

New combat & world map music.

Renamed “Acid” -> “Poison” and changed names of related spells/items.

Slightly increased health of Will o’ Wisp and Corrupt Friar in act 1.

Tweaked act 1 map slightly to have less Artifacts encounters in the first area.

Suppress now only lasts for 1 turn.

Redesigned Mana Trap: “For each 10 dice rolled, apply 1 power to all enemies”.

Relic Changes:

Locked Saplings Sphere to Earth wizard and reduced first upgrade cost to 1.

Increased Bloodbound Skin suit’s base lifesteal from 25 -> 30%.

Lowered Bloodbound Skin suit’s power upgrade cost to 1 shard.

Replaced Frozen Aegis cooldown upgrade with +2 Barrier on use.

Fury no longer locks dice, and has a new upgrade granting Critical.

Red Candle now requires casting 3 countdown spells instead of 2.

Replaced Storm Crystal’s +1 hailstorm upgrade with +1 Ice Fury when any spell is cast.

Odd Contract now rerolls Odd dice instead of Even, lower upgrade cost.

Skull of Linkage reduced cooldown 4-> 3, removed an CD upgrade step. Reduced cost of 100% damage upgrade.

Crisis Orb redesign: changed to triggering off health lost, upgrade 1 changes +block percentage.

Spell Changes:

Added Cold Snap, Frost Core & Rime Hail (hailstorm theme).

Upgrade changes for Foamy Bulwark, Prescience, Tidal Hauberk, Wash Away, Contamination(Erosion renamed), Akashic Aqua, Ice Blast & Inner Storm.

Redesigned Twisted Geyser and Twisted Strike (removed “Receive Poison”).

Relief (earth) now rolls generic dice instead of #1 dice.

Spirit of the Forest now only gives +charge to other spells and not itself.

Earthen Strike upgrade now only gives 1 Blessing total on the last upgrade.

Graphics & UI

Added “Saving” UI message to indicate when it happens.

Improved performance of Act 2 combat scene (LOD).

Improved Spell Disenchant UI (at sanctuaries).

Lowered default max fps to 120 and volume to 50%.

Added tooltips for spells when hovering upgrade buttons.

Added highlights to upgrade buttons when shards are available.

Added rarity color to potion names in draft UI.

Added rarity highlight animation for artifact draft UI.

Added more line animations for a few relics/artifacts.

Added “in-development” disclaimer on bootup.

Improved settings menu slightly.

Improved many tooltips.

Added slight animation to spell draft screen.

Bug Fixes

Fixed save-load issues with potions.

Enchanting Effigy artifact now gives +1 charge to a single spell and not all spells.

Cleanse Poison now has a tooltip.

Snare spell-debuff now also has the Marked tooltip.

Status effects/block no longer shows wrong value in certain cases.

Fixed tooltips getting stuck.

Fixed tooltip layering issues in spellbook.

Relic UI is now hidden until you gain a Relic.

Fixed “Glimpse of the Void” spell to correctly apply Broken to spells.

Fixed “Mana Purifier” becoming usable.

Fixed Target Lock showing which Djinn is the real one.

Fixed Potion Bar showing up in the Main Menu.

Fixed Shard resource tooltip to not mention talents.

Fixed warning placement for potions.

Slightly improved intent tooltips wording.

Fixed missing graphics for signature use/boost/fail events.

Ring of Block/Thorns/Poison improvements.

Fixed Poison being able to interrupt Grow Shambler.

Fixed Black Mark missing tooltip in event.

Fixed some dice alignment/holding/hovering bugs.

Fixed Curse dice enchant hitting persisting dice from previous round.

Fixed signature missing animation & improved unavailable black outline.

And many more undocumented fixes.