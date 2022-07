Hey Dog Golf fans!

Just wanted to let you all know that Dog Gone Golfing works great on Steam Deck.

For the best experience, we recommend using Proton to get the latest and greatest experience.

Follow these simple steps:

Right click the game in your library

Select Properties

Click Compatibility in the side panel

Enable checkbox: Force the use of a specific Steam Play compatibility tool

Choose a Proton version

Thanks or playing and happy Dog Golfing!