New Demo Game!

Good day! Because Since the game has been released, we decided to update the Demo version of the game to the current one. It contains all the improvements and fixes of the release version of the game (patch 5.54).

Demo version available:

Chapters: Prologue, First chapter with Helena.

Free sex scenes with Helena (from the first chapter).

Unlocked after completing a chapter.

Unlocked after completing a chapter. A free card game with Harlequin and Helena (from the first chapter). Available immediately.

Media Library and Gallery.

Those who have not yet decided to buy the game or not, can freely download the Demo version and evaluate the product!

Have a nice game everyone!

Sincerely, AniCore Team!