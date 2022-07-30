 Skip to content

Soul Wargame update for 30 July 2022

EA version have updated to v2.5.11

Build 9216886

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update List：

  1. Add More Silver Coin Output.
  2. Fixed Data Error in Stage(no turns, big dmg etc..)

Note: If you got the data error, you have to drop the progress and go back to Main Screen then start game again. I am so sorry about this issue.

