EA version have updated to v2.5.11

Update List：
- Add More Silver Coin Output.
- Fixed Data Error in Stage(no turns, big dmg etc..)
Note: If you got the data error, you have to drop the progress and go back to Main Screen then start game again. I am so sorry about this issue.
