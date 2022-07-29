 Skip to content

Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 29 July 2022

IEH2 [ver. 1.1.4.1]

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added : New Researchable Effect of town building [Mystic Arena]
Added : An option [Disable the confirmation on entering dungeons] in Settings tab
Added : Japanese/Chinese translation for Town tab etc
Fixed : Some confirm popup windows didn't have OK or X(quit) buttons
Fixed : When you use Epic Store Item [Equipment Loadout] while the Equipment's Requirement Ability is not enough, equipments sometimes disappeared
Fixed : Epic Store Item [Convene] with [Favorite Area] sometimes didn't work properly
Fixed : Tried fixing the server connect issues of IEH1 Player Bonus / IEH2 Playtest Bonus
Fixed : Other minor bugs

Changed files in this update

