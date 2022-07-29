IEH2 [ver. 1.1.4.1]

Added : New Researchable Effect of town building [Mystic Arena]

Added : An option [Disable the confirmation on entering dungeons] in Settings tab

Added : Japanese/Chinese translation for Town tab etc

Fixed : Some confirm popup windows didn't have OK or X(quit) buttons

Fixed : When you use Epic Store Item [Equipment Loadout] while the Equipment's Requirement Ability is not enough, equipments sometimes disappeared

Fixed : Epic Store Item [Convene] with [Favorite Area] sometimes didn't work properly

Fixed : Tried fixing the server connect issues of IEH1 Player Bonus / IEH2 Playtest Bonus

Fixed : Other minor bugs