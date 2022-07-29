NavalArt Update V0.9-Missiles

Summary

This update brings the game a new missile system, which includes anti-air, anti-ship and cruise missiles, an improved inventory sorting panel, along with glowing and wooden deck added to the paint tool, futher more, there are lots of improvements and plenty of bugs have been fixed.

Added

Added White alert box for mouse selected parts in paint mode

Added The function of painting mode as glowing color.

Add The function of painting wood deck in painting mode

Added The function of exporting 3d printed models in the shipyard.

Add The tip window before the Mod loading panel automatically exits the game.

Add Log tool window for exporting error reports in developer tools

Add System preset ship Arleigh Burke

Add System preset ship PLAN 054A

Add Option to sort parts in the inventory by weapon type

New Parts

American [RGM-84 "Harpoon"] Anti-Ship Missile Launcher

Russian [P500 "Bazalt"] Anti-Ship Missile Launcher

Russian [M-11 "Shtorm"] Anti-Aircraft Missile Launcher

American [BGM-109 "Tomahawk"] Cruise Missile MK41 VLS

American [ESSM "Sea Sparrow"] Anti-Aircraft Missile MK41 VLS

Russian [P270 "Moskit"] Anti-Ship Missile Launcher

American AN/SPY-1 3D Radar

American AN/SPG-62 Fire Control Radar

American Modern Chimney I

American Modern Chimney II

American AN/SPY-1 3D Radar(mirrored)

[HHQ-7 "Hai Hong Qi 7"] Anti-Aircraft Missile

[HHQ-9 "Hai Hong Qi 9"]Anti-Aircraft Missile H/AJK03 VLS

AK-176 76mm Single Turret

H/PJ-26 76mm Stealth Turret

AK-630 Close-In Weapon System

AK-630M2 Close-In Weapon System

American [AGM-158C "LRASM"] Cruise Missile MK41 VLS

American [RIM-174 "SM-6"] Anti-Aircraft Missile MK41 VLS

Chinese [YJ-83 "Eagle Strike 83" Anti-Ship Missile]ST16M/ST17 Missile Launcher

American[RIM-7 "Sea Sparrow"]Anti-Aircraft Missile MK25 Missile Launcher

American[RIM-116 "Rolling Airframe"]Anti-Aircraft Missile Launcher

Chinese[FM3000N]Anti-Aircraft Missile CCL VLS

Chinese[HHQ-9B "Sea Red Banner-9B"]Anti-Aircraft Missile CCL VLS

Chinese[YJ-18LAW "Eagle Strike-18"]Land-Attack Warfare Cruise Missile CCL VLS

Chinese[YJ-18AS "Eagle Strike-18"]Anti-Ship Missile CCL VLS

Italian[OTOMAT "Otomat"]Anti-Ship Missile Launcher

Russian[S-300 "Thunder"]Anti-Aircraft Missile SA-N-6 VLS

Russian[SA-N-7 "Shtil"]Anti-Aircraft Missile Launcher

Russian[SA-N-4 "Circle"]Anti-Aircraft Missile Launcher

American[SM-6 "Standard Missile-6"] MK26 Missile Launcher

H/PJ-11 Type 1130 CIWS

Chinese Modern Chimney I

H/LJQ 3-D naval air search radar

American AN/SPY-1 3D Radar



(Credit: 終電列車)

Adjustment

Adjusted Soviet system post-war weapons received some enhancements

Adjusted Ciws top cover adjusted to white

Adjusted Added ship facing arrows to the default background of the shipyard

Adjusted M-11 storm missile count from 4 to 8 rounds

Adjusted US [SM-6 "Standard-6"] anti-aircraft missile MK26 launcher’s missile count to 12 rounds

Adjusted New part Russian S-300 air defense missile SA-N-6 vertical launch system’s size

Adjusted Resizing of new part H/PJ-11 Near-Range Defense Weapon System

Optimized The efficiency of the code for loading ships

Optimized Anti-aircraft gun target select code to run more efficiently.

Optimized Aircraft calculation performance

Optimized Anti-aircraft gun damage calculation efficiency

(Translated by translator, manually edited)



(Credit: skant)

Bug Fixing

Fix the bug that the custom color palette of color panel is not fully localized

Fix the bug that the custom color panel does not load colors after clicking.

Fix the bug that the advanced paint mode will keep spraying when the mouse is pressed to spray.

Fix some bugs in the calculation process of ap bullet penetration model

Fix the bug that the shells of anti-aircraft weapons with high rotation speed, such as CIWS, diverge.

Fix the bug that some weapons will tremble in place

Fix the bug that some mod parts may cause a significant drop in frame rate due to missing meshes.

Fix the bug that some mod parts may cause the ship parts to be lost due to the missing grid.

Fix the bug that the color of the module disappears when pressing the O key during the battle or trial flight.

Fix the bug that black smoke will appear randomly in the blank space when the plane crashes

Fix the bug that the torpedo logo is flashing after launch

Fix the bug that the locking line does not disappear after the player is sunk

Fix the bug that there is no sound of type 5 siren in siren preview panel.

Fix the bug that ships change color when pressing p in armor mode or module view to opening coloring mode.

Fix the bug that the x-symmetry axis is incorrect in adding cable mode.

Fix the bug that ships with many parts are occasionally displaced when the game is pausing.

Fix the bug that submarine-launched torpedoes cannot be launched.

Fix the bug that the button of missile launcher with spare ammunition does not disappear after launch

Fix the collision box of harpoon anti-ship missile

Fix the bug that torpedoes disappear after launch.

Fix the bug that the collision body of SPY-1 Aegis radar does not match the model.

Fix the bug that the developer tool is displayed when entering the game for the first time.

Fix the bug that the module status display mode cannot be closed when pressing O and then switching out of the game.

Fix the bug that the game keeps logging collider warning message in the battle.

Fix the bug that the turret still fires even if it not aimed at target

Fix the bug that the turret can still fire even though it is not aimed at the opening of Ai

Fix the bug that the missile cannot fire after locking the enemy and then unlocking.

Fix the bug that the anti-aircraft gun do not return to the original position after firing.

Fix the problem that the firing status in the scope still shows ready after the turret is destroyed.

Fix the bug that the anti-aircraft missile reloads when it is fired.

Fix the problem that the flame effect is too repetitive after the vertical launch system is damaged.

Fix the problem that the name of the certain mission is wrong.

Fix the bug that the battle name is not displayed occasionally.

Fix the problem that the placement of vertical launch system of CCL in the middle system has an offset

Fix the bug of YJ-18AS "Eagle-18" anti-ship type load wing’s position is not right

Fix the bug that the top and bottom of the YJ-18AS "Eagle-18" anti-ship missile is upside down.

Fix the bug that the top and bottom of the YJ-18LAW "Eagle-18" land attack type anti-ship missile is reversed.

Fix the bug that the launch cover of the CCL vertical launch system of the medium series [FM3000N] air defense missile disappeared.

Fix the bug that the model of Sea Sparrow MK25 launch box’s normal is at the opposite direction.

Fix the bug that the anti-aircraft gun shells are fired from behind the anti-aircraft gun.

Fix the bug that the aircraft cannot be controlled again after recovery.

Fix the bug that the aircraft can’t be controlled when it has been recycled

Fix the bug that the anti-aircraft gun does not return to its position when disabled.

Fix the bug of missile texture error caused by pressing “o”

Fix the bug that the SEARAM missile model has no wings.

(Translated by translator, manually edited)



(Credit: Ace2001)

The Next

Due to the developing order of the game's content, the original plan have been adjusted to introduce missiles in the 0.9 version, the next version's major content will be aircraft carriers and fog of war systems. The contents which shall be added to the game after the next version are : Mission editor, multi-player, and some other fun stuffs. If you like my game and are willing to support the development of the game, welcome to my patreon: https://www.patreon.com/navalart, the member awards are well listed, thank you!