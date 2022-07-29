 Skip to content

RaceLeague update for 29 July 2022

V0.2.8.1 Hotfix released

Build 9216697 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog
-Improved audio processing
-Fixed too high deadzones with controllers
-Tweaked tire wear on cup cap
-Re-added filtering dropdown to wheel control settings (can be used as a workaround to rebind controllers)
-Temporarily disabled tilt-shift effect on track editor (blurriness)
-Added votekick option to multiplayer (/kick player)
-Added few tooltips to track editor
-Fixed unecessary wait time when resetting while driving alone in practice
-Fixed wheel controls reverting every time you go driving
-Fixed not being able to look around in first person with controllers
-Fixed tires not making any sound
-Fixed ffb gain not saving
-Various fixes & improvements

