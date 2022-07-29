V0.2.8.1 Hotfix released

Changelog

-Improved audio processing

-Fixed too high deadzones with controllers

-Tweaked tire wear on cup cap

-Re-added filtering dropdown to wheel control settings (can be used as a workaround to rebind controllers)

-Temporarily disabled tilt-shift effect on track editor (blurriness)

-Added votekick option to multiplayer (/kick player)

-Added few tooltips to track editor

-Fixed unecessary wait time when resetting while driving alone in practice

-Fixed wheel controls reverting every time you go driving

-Fixed not being able to look around in first person with controllers

-Fixed tires not making any sound

-Fixed ffb gain not saving

-Various fixes & improvements