VR HOT 0.8.0.1 - Bug Fix Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9216685 · Last edited 30 July 2022 – 10:26:05 UTC by Wendy

Hi friends,

we’re happy to see you liked our update!

We killed a couple of bugs you reported. Please see the full list below!

Take care

VR HOT

Bug Fix: Hottie not loading in Desktop Mode

Bug Fix: Player hand going crazy while grabbing

Bug Fix: Sunglasses default color not saved correctly

Bug Fix: MSAA not stored in prefs

Known Issue: After switching Softbody off, VR HOT crashes after loading several Hottie cards

Known Issue: Current animation will look off after dressing with heels (will resolve with starting the next interaction)

