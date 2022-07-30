VR HOT 0.8.0.1 - Bug Fix Update

Hi friends,
we’re happy to see you liked our update!
We killed a couple of bugs you reported. Please see the full list below!
Take care
VR HOT
Bug Fix: Hottie not loading in Desktop Mode
Bug Fix: Player hand going crazy while grabbing
Bug Fix: Sunglasses default color not saved correctly
Bug Fix: MSAA not stored in prefs
Known Issue: After switching Softbody off, VR HOT crashes after loading several Hottie cards
Known Issue: Current animation will look off after dressing with heels (will resolve with starting the next interaction)
Changed files in this update