VR HOT update for 30 July 2022

VR HOT 0.8.0.1 - Bug Fix Update

Hi friends,

we’re happy to see you liked our update!

We killed a couple of bugs you reported. Please see the full list below!

Take care
VR HOT

Bug Fix: Hottie not loading in Desktop Mode
Bug Fix: Player hand going crazy while grabbing
Bug Fix: Sunglasses default color not saved correctly
Bug Fix: MSAA not stored in prefs

Known Issue: After switching Softbody off, VR HOT crashes after loading several Hottie cards
Known Issue: Current animation will look off after dressing with heels (will resolve with starting the next interaction)

HottieCard Discord
Website

