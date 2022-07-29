 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boat Simulator Apprentice update for 29 July 2022

v0.3.4 Update: ASD Tugboat z-axis control panel update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9216678 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! In this update, the ASD Tugboat control panel now complies with how an ASD Tugboat responds in a real-world situation. Previously, the thruster panel correspond to the directional vector of the boat, similar to a speedboat driving, where the steering corresponds to your intended direction.

In this update, the rudder panel has been updated to comply with the ASD rudder direction which is more familiar to the ASD Tugboat operator. I would like to thank Twitter user Emir Timur (https://twitter.com/Whaleofthecryp1) for pointing this one out!

Until the next update, cheers all!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1837571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link