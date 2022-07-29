v0.3.4 Update: ASD Tugboat z-axis control panel update!

Hello everyone! In this update, the ASD Tugboat control panel now complies with how an ASD Tugboat responds in a real-world situation. Previously, the thruster panel correspond to the directional vector of the boat, similar to a speedboat driving, where the steering corresponds to your intended direction.

In this update, the rudder panel has been updated to comply with the ASD rudder direction which is more familiar to the ASD Tugboat operator. I would like to thank Twitter user Emir Timur (https://twitter.com/Whaleofthecryp1) for pointing this one out!

Until the next update, cheers all!