The Bastonnes - Update v0.5.2

Hello good fellas !

We are so happy to announce you the first update.

The main feature is the new Wounded Artworks of each characters. It also includes few minors add / fix we've been working on since release.

Global (In-Game):

Add - Dynamic wounded card for each characters

Add - Motion blur on shake camera

Add - Slight bloom

Update - More visible fog

Update - "Brute" jacket's texture with more visible back

Update - Reducing character's meshes resolution for performance

Action Phase (In-Game):

Add - Show played card during action

Add - Fast explode on dropped dynamites

Add - Quick desaturate effect on K.O

Fix - Brawl FX timing

Fix - Remove dynamite and containers drop when game ended

Menu:

Add - Loading screen with short logo turning

Add - Wounded visuals on final victory screen

Sound / Music:

Add - Sounds on buttons, actions and FXs

Steam:

Add - Remote Play, for now use one single shared mouse between players

What's next ?

We are working on a new character. We are also working on improving multiplayer experience and more!

Feel free to get in touch if want to talk about the game. If you want to get the last news, we have a Discord server and Twitter account.