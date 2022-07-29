The Bastonnes - Update v0.5.2

Hello good fellas !
We are so happy to announce you the first update.
The main feature is the new Wounded Artworks of each characters. It also includes few minors add / fix we've been working on since release.
Global (In-Game):
- Add - Dynamic wounded card for each characters
- Add - Motion blur on shake camera
- Add - Slight bloom
- Update - More visible fog
- Update - "Brute" jacket's texture with more visible back
- Update - Reducing character's meshes resolution for performance
Action Phase (In-Game):
- Add - Show played card during action
- Add - Fast explode on dropped dynamites
- Add - Quick desaturate effect on K.O
- Fix - Brawl FX timing
- Fix - Remove dynamite and containers drop when game ended
Menu:
- Add - Loading screen with short logo turning
- Add - Wounded visuals on final victory screen
Sound / Music:
- Add - Sounds on buttons, actions and FXs
Steam:
- Add - Remote Play, for now use one single shared mouse between players
What's next ?
We are working on a new character. We are also working on improving multiplayer experience and more!
Feel free to get in touch if want to talk about the game. If you want to get the last news, we have a Discord server and Twitter account.
