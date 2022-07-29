New Build!

Click here to watch the new Update Video!

New level updates and fixes

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. We’ve been improving on the new levels that were announced last week. There is new art, new destructibles, and collectibles. The levels are still WIP but you can play them through the Experimental Hall.

Bazaar Cutscene improvements

We’ve also been working on the Bazaar intro and outro cutscene introduced last week. You can see it at the end of the Desert level.

Bestiaries & Monster Manuals in games?

In many games you have some way of reading and learning about the creatures you've killed. Something like the bestiary in Witcher 3 or the Monster Manual in D&D. Do you actually take the time to look at those when a game has them? Because we consider our monster girl gallery to be something like that, but with the extra benefit that you get to interact with them.