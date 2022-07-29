DD#80 Quality of Life Improvements

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer diary.

As I received some feedback from the community, this week's focus is mainly on addressing some most concerning issues, bug fixes, and quality of life improvements.

Let's go down to more details:

The feedback on insurance fraud is mostly positive. However, it can be a bit tedious after a while. Thus, the base reward value has been further increased.

More tutorial information has been added to describe the goal and control of the lockpicking mini-game and to clarify the "unconscious" effect in the battle.

The outer title menu is now more mouse-friendly so that it's easier to select "Ghost of Kyiv" and "Gallery of Memories." from there by mouse.

The exit of the Perfect World dungeon is now also more mouse-friendly to avoid mouse input conflicts between the exit circle and the hotkey bar.

Some maps now have isolated areas so that players can rest in secured rooms without worrying about any hostiles outside their room even on the same map. Those locations include The Unlucky-13 Motel, Ardham Hotel, and the Priest's House in Queensmouth. This new system may apply to other locations in the future as well.

On Thursday, all items have been reviewed to check if they really need to go back to the map to execute their special effects. Many items can now trigger their effects without going back to the map. It helps make the item usage flow smoother. You no longer need to repeatedly open the item selection window just to drink some sodas anymore. It also benefits people who want to gamble with the Lost Wallets as they can now open those wallets in batches. The system was initially developed to improve the user experience when reading skill books. Now it's applied to all items that I consider can take advantage of it. Meanwhile, some related bugs such as the item number display issue are also fixed during the process.

As we just finished off the final boss of the Sins of the Father quest, people find there is another task they must perform. (Totally no surprise. :P ) It shall be convenient to add a fast travel feature between Queensmouth Church's Inner Chamber and the Priest's House. Thus, we now have that.

Butterfly Wings can be a bit hard or expensive to acquire before. Now, you can exchange Mark of Dragon or Dust of History for Butterfly Wings in their respective locations. (The Dragon's Treasure and the Weird History Museum.)

The one in the Weird History Museum also received a new window skin to distinguish them as a special faction and vendor.



We also got the fix to some configuration bugs about the window size and some control bugs in FPS mode when the mouse is disabled.

More details of everything mentioned above can also be found in every day's changelog.

Thanks to everyone that provided those feedback and bug reports.

In addition to that, we also got new features such as conditional item effects.

For example:



A pair of shoes that provides additional speed when they are in the right environment.

To accompany this new feature, two more environment tags have been added. Namely, the forest and the snowfield.

The huge beds in Ardham Hotel are now usable furniture. You can also purchase it from the furniture vendor. It will be rude to use a girl's bed without permission though. :P

That's for this week. But, before the DD ends, I'd like to make a free advertisement for someone else's game here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1985510/Ukraine_War_Stories/

Although I have totally no association with those game developers in Ukraine.

I consider it a professional courtesy to make more people know their game and an extension of my support to Ukraine.

We live in peace so that we can improve our quality of life. However, theirs are ruined by Putin's invasion. Thus, we shall support them. Plus, their game certainly has better graphics quality than mine. :)

Alright, we will see what's going to happen next. Hopefully, we can conclude at least one path of the Sins of the Father quest and move on to the next stage of the main story mission in Queensmouth. There are still a lot more to come.

Today's changelog:

English

##########Content#############

After the defeat of the Thing of Many Eyes, you can now fast travel between Queensmouth Church's Inner Chamber and the Priest's House.

You can now exchange Dust of History for Butterfly Wings in the Weird History Museum in Liu. (1 Dust of History = 3 Butterfly Wings)

Dust of History store now has a new window skin.

The cat in the Dragon's Treasure now also sells Zbroyar Z-15

You can now also exchange Mark of Dragon for Butterfly wings in the Dragon's Treasure. (1 Mark of Dragon = 3 Butterfly Wings)