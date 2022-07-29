 Skip to content

Forsake update for 29 July 2022

V0.3.0 - Bestiary, brutal butcher, physic fixes and more

Share · View all patches · Build 9216443 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Now that entities spawn everywhere, what could be better than a bestiary and notes with the stories behind these entities with a newcomer, the brutal butcher!

Feel free to give us feedbacks on discord https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp

BESTIARY

  • New panel in main menu
  • Displays all entities with unlockable content
  • Displays last 10 photos of each entities (first photo of an entity per session saved with Camera or Video Camera)
  • Displays stats of each entities (unlocked by finishing the relic objective in hard and by reading all notes)
  • Added 3 notes per entities, one available per session hidden in the level, which explain their past

ENTITIES

  • New entity: Brutal Butcher
  • Avoiding same entity in two consecutive sessions
  • Entities now follow the Flare gun projectile even if chasing
  • Added one Flare gun ammo
  • Entities now only open the doors when they are in front of them
  • Toilet doors now only opened by entities when chasing
  • Entities have now a worse sight when you have no light enabled
  • If entities walk and can't reach any player, they respawn after a certain time
  • An entity hits players with less distance when it can't reach them

PHYSICS

  • Fixed doors moving very slowly and being very far away from their initial position
  • Disabled physics of certain doors/drawers for everyone, not only locally (when somebody knocked out near doors/drawers, or when furnitures drawers/doors are opened)
  • Fixed some hitboxes

EQUIPMENTS

  • Less player light intensity
  • Presence Detector sounds now only work on client side and fixed sounds stopping when multiple players enabling it

OTHERS

  • Notebook and paper note rotate automatically in front of the player
  • Changed texte to "hide" or "exit" for interactions with hide places
  • New splash screen video
  • Walls now hide empty secret rooms
  • Deleted waiting time after ending video
  • Fixed an issue opening Steam page when clicking on an equipment slot
  • Updated intro videos
  • Updated sounds
  • Updated textures
  • Tweaked UI
  • Tweaked medikit, loots and lightsticks spawn

