V0.3.0 - Bestiary, brutal butcher, physic fixes and more

Hello everyone! Now that entities spawn everywhere, what could be better than a bestiary and notes with the stories behind these entities with a newcomer, the brutal butcher!
BESTIARY
- New panel in main menu
- Displays all entities with unlockable content
- Displays last 10 photos of each entities (first photo of an entity per session saved with Camera or Video Camera)
- Displays stats of each entities (unlocked by finishing the relic objective in hard and by reading all notes)
- Added 3 notes per entities, one available per session hidden in the level, which explain their past
ENTITIES
- New entity: Brutal Butcher
- Avoiding same entity in two consecutive sessions
- Entities now follow the Flare gun projectile even if chasing
- Added one Flare gun ammo
- Entities now only open the doors when they are in front of them
- Toilet doors now only opened by entities when chasing
- Entities have now a worse sight when you have no light enabled
- If entities walk and can't reach any player, they respawn after a certain time
- An entity hits players with less distance when it can't reach them
PHYSICS
- Fixed doors moving very slowly and being very far away from their initial position
- Disabled physics of certain doors/drawers for everyone, not only locally (when somebody knocked out near doors/drawers, or when furnitures drawers/doors are opened)
- Fixed some hitboxes
EQUIPMENTS
- Less player light intensity
- Presence Detector sounds now only work on client side and fixed sounds stopping when multiple players enabling it
OTHERS
- Notebook and paper note rotate automatically in front of the player
- Changed texte to "hide" or "exit" for interactions with hide places
- New splash screen video
- Walls now hide empty secret rooms
- Deleted waiting time after ending video
- Fixed an issue opening Steam page when clicking on an equipment slot
- Updated intro videos
- Updated sounds
- Updated textures
- Tweaked UI
- Tweaked medikit, loots and lightsticks spawn
