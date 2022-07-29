V0.3.0 - Bestiary, brutal butcher, physic fixes and more

Hello everyone! Now that entities spawn everywhere, what could be better than a bestiary and notes with the stories behind these entities with a newcomer, the brutal butcher!

Feel free to give us feedbacks on discord https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp

BESTIARY

New panel in main menu

Displays all entities with unlockable content

Displays last 10 photos of each entities (first photo of an entity per session saved with Camera or Video Camera)

Displays stats of each entities (unlocked by finishing the relic objective in hard and by reading all notes)

Added 3 notes per entities, one available per session hidden in the level, which explain their past

ENTITIES

New entity: Brutal Butcher

Avoiding same entity in two consecutive sessions

Entities now follow the Flare gun projectile even if chasing

Added one Flare gun ammo

Entities now only open the doors when they are in front of them

Toilet doors now only opened by entities when chasing

Entities have now a worse sight when you have no light enabled

If entities walk and can't reach any player, they respawn after a certain time

An entity hits players with less distance when it can't reach them

PHYSICS

Fixed doors moving very slowly and being very far away from their initial position

Disabled physics of certain doors/drawers for everyone, not only locally (when somebody knocked out near doors/drawers, or when furnitures drawers/doors are opened)

Fixed some hitboxes

EQUIPMENTS

Less player light intensity

Presence Detector sounds now only work on client side and fixed sounds stopping when multiple players enabling it

OTHERS