Nikhil Murthy's Syphilisation update for 29 July 2022

Update - 2022-07-29 - Pollution

Share · View all patches · Build 9216423 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update has a more fleshed out pollution system. I've done some stuff to bring together the pollution and insecurity systems. There are now pieces representing the idea of tech solving pollution, there's a global loss state for when your pollution levels get too high, major quests for when you take over more responsibility and some jealousy events for if you are too far ahead. I also did some work to smoothen out the eXploitation phase, but that still has a way to go. Also, there are a bunch of minor bugfixes and tweaks in here. Try it out and tell me what you think!

