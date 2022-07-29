Daily Challenge Season 5



Congratulations to the Season 4 champions of Daily Challenge! The leaderboard is as follows:

Enjoy The Game [No War] mbutton15 Scattsound robiz Thisha Tied 6th place!

rmac1

Ancaluin

UnicornLord peath Gorlo

Medals has already been awarded. New season starts, all Daily Challenge Champions points will be reset, and it's now your chance to get to the top!

New season rules

Once again, we'll have new scoring rules for the new season. Now, only your first attempt will grant you full amount of points you've earned, second attempt will only give you 80%, third attempt - 20% less once more, and so on. The amount of attempts is unlimited.

We hope this rule will suit everyone, because on one hand you have only one true chance to earn the highest possible score, but on the other you'll still have chance to earn at least some score even if your game crashes or your ISP fails you.

The season will probably last about 2 months, expect more news on that later.