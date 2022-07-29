Patch Notes 0.5.2 - July 29, 2022

Are you ready for battle, fighters?

The Closed Beta Weekend is about to start! And to make your weekend experience even more delightful, we've fixed some bugs, improved some visuals, and adjusted the parties!

Check out the complete list of changes below!

Decreased party size

Some missions were untouched and unnoticed for a long time because they required less than four players in a battle party. We decided to avoid their beautiful sceneries becoming covered with dust and shrank this matchmaking roller coaster to two seats instead of four.

This week we welcome pairs of fighters or lone wolves onboard! 4 vs 4 modes will still be available according to the matchmaking rules. No worries.

Custom Lobby screen improvements

Waiting for the squad to join the mission lobby can take some time. So we made improvements to the screen. This is how it looks now. +100 points to readability!

Bugfixes

If you are playing with a gamepad, the cursor won't betray you by disappearing in the middle of the game anymore. We'll keep an eye on him.

Mission chat improved. UI properly displays visibility states, does not cover any buttons, and correctly indicates when there are new messages.

That's all for today! Have fun during the weekend and share your best plays with us! I bet you'll have A LOT of juicy shots!