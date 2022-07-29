Optimization Attempt + Made Building Menu Help Text More Visibile

Hi everyone,
We pushed out an update:
-
We optimized some stuff, it seems that the overall FPS is a bit better and the lag spikes when loading into new areas are less bad now. I still recommend to lower the graphic settings and disable UE5 Lumen to get better performance.
-
Made the building menu help text more visibile to help players figure out how to build a foundation.
Also did some minor optimization but probably nothing significant.
Please don't forget to help us out by leaving a Steam review.
Thanks.
Changed files in this update