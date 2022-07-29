 Skip to content

Karagon: Prelude update for 29 July 2022

Optimization Attempt + Made Building Menu Help Text More Visibile

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We pushed out an update:

  • We optimized some stuff, it seems that the overall FPS is a bit better and the lag spikes when loading into new areas are less bad now. I still recommend to lower the graphic settings and disable UE5 Lumen to get better performance.

  • Made the building menu help text more visibile to help players figure out how to build a foundation.
    Also did some minor optimization but probably nothing significant.

Thanks.

