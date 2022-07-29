Hello dear players!

We are pleased to inform you that we have released bug fixes (Version 1.01 – 1.03 inclusive). This update has changes to a large number of fixes for network bugs and small bugs in a single game. If you notice any bugs in the game, we ask you to let us know about it and preferably describe the problem in detail and how you encountered it. This information will help us understand what happened to you, how it happened and fix the bug in the future. Your feedback is very important to us so that we understand what we need to fix or what you would like to see in the game.

Thank you for being with us and we wish you a pleasant game!