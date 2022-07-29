Share · View all patches · Build 9216173 · Last edited 29 July 2022 – 15:06:07 UTC by Wendy

Meet Summer Vacation Update: new location, new levels, new fashion items, new achievements

You will need to wear a lifebuoy and pay 20 ticket to access new location using the advertising pole near the carrot field. The price is paid by the player who kicked the pole; after that the whole team will be transfered to the new location. If you decide to come back just use the same pole at the new location. But next time you will need to pay again.

List of new summer fashion items: