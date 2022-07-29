Meet Summer Vacation Update: new location, new levels, new fashion items, new achievements
You will need to wear a lifebuoy and pay 20 ticket to access new location using the advertising pole near the carrot field. The price is paid by the player who kicked the pole; after that the whole team will be transfered to the new location. If you decide to come back just use the same pole at the new location. But next time you will need to pay again.
List of new summer fashion items:
-
lifebuoy (1 ticket)
-
sunglasses (1 ticket)
-
skin Flower suit (3 tickets)
-
skin Swimming suit (6 tickets)
-
added new summer location
-
added 10 new levels for summer location
-
added vehicle crashes notification (you can disable it in the options)
-
fixed double hovering of buttons when using mouse
-
fixed that gloves cannot be taken off when pressing the button
-
the behind portal area is hidden now
-
extended graphic quality to epic; adjusted all quality levels
-
fixed that Esp didn't work in solo mode
-
fixed car light were in strange position
-
water splashes during swimming are now client only
-
fixed that occluded trees doesn't work normally in multiplayer
-
fixed that wings didn't attach to the chicken's back
-
levels menu will match the played difficulty when opened (before - it always switched to easy levels)
-
the boat on main level is replaced with the new boat: now it's always swimming around and you should overlap (no jump) to ride it
-
other multiple minor fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update