Ready or Not Update - Build 21753

SFX

General

Assign phys mats to certain surfaces

Minor timing tweaks in ADS events

Minor volume balancing for generic sounds

Remove conditional redundancy in weapon firing loop

Re-render wood creak assets to remove pop

Reduce sound size for general HRTF preset

Fix double spatialization on many footstep foley events

Gas

Door transition overhaul

Various tweaks across env to better suit door transition system

Meth

Door transition overhaul

Various tweaks across environment audio to better suit door transition system

Fix certain footstep foley volume not having anything assigned to it

Voice Acting:

General

Added Generic Civ Male 3 / 4

Added Generic Sus Male 2 / 3 / 4

AI

Tweaked the AIs ability to 'sense' targets through walls

Penthouse

Tweaked Penthouse AI with lower overall reaction time.

General

Updated build to generate pak files based on level to make updating more granular in terms of files downloaded

