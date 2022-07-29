Ready or Not Update - Build 21753

**
SFX
**
General
- Assign phys mats to certain surfaces
- Minor timing tweaks in ADS events
- Minor volume balancing for generic sounds
- Remove conditional redundancy in weapon firing loop
- Re-render wood creak assets to remove pop
- Reduce sound size for general HRTF preset
- Fix double spatialization on many footstep foley events
Gas
- Door transition overhaul
- Various tweaks across env to better suit door transition system
Meth
- Door transition overhaul
- Various tweaks across environment audio to better suit door transition system
- Fix certain footstep foley volume not having anything assigned to it
**
Voice Acting:
**
General
- Added Generic Civ Male 3 / 4
- Added Generic Sus Male 2 / 3 / 4
**
AI
**
- Tweaked the AIs ability to 'sense' targets through walls
Penthouse
- Tweaked Penthouse AI with lower overall reaction time.
General
- Updated build to generate pak files based on level to make updating more granular in terms of files downloaded
If you'd like to help us test new content on the Supporter exclusive experimental branch, provide us with your game feedback, and keep up with all the activity and play testing events occurring within the Ready or Not Alpha, you can become a Supporter at www.voidinteractive.net or at our Steam store page.
Keep your feet on the ground.
VOID Interactive
Changed depots in staging branch