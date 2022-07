Share · View all patches · Build 9215981 · Last edited 29 July 2022 – 14:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Dear Users,

Thank you so much for using Gest!

This update mainly focuses on the bugs mentioned on steam discussions tab.

This update now fixes F13 - F24 shortcut keys, which previously didn't displayed correctly.

It also fixes a bug that prevented computer from entering into sleep mode.

Gest! now does not prevent computer from sleeping!

Thank you, again.

Jio Choi.