v1.8.5 Patch

Hi Galactic Survivalists!
With update 1.8.5 we have not only fixed numerous bugs and added new features (see changelog below!).
With 'Stranded at Nemesis' we have also added a new scenario for you to play and have fun with. This is specifically a small survival challenge that we would like to offer you as a change: You start on a destroyed UCH ship and have the task to rejoin the fleet. How you do that is up to you, because there are several possible ways. ;) We are curious to see how you master the challenge! Please use the following feedback thread: https://empyriononline.com/threads/scenario-stranded-at-nemesis-survival-challenge.100395/
We are looking forward to your feedback - on the scenario and on further updates!
2022-08-01 v1.8.5 B3859
Changes:
- Added Scenario: 'Stranded at Nemesis' is a WiP challenge scenario available from the scenarios menu.
- Added Asteria Destroyer (Thanks to jrandall) to new SaN scenario https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1780720140
- DialogueSystem: added new database variable 'dbplayerpoipos_int' that can be used f.e. on traders in a POI and it will preserve its value even after the POI did regenerate
- Done 00276: Added new PdaDataOp "DeactivateCurrentChapter"
- Added more quality settings for Screen Space Reflections and Shadow Quality
- Updated: Fully rebalanced (destroyable) deco rocks. Hitpoints and Crushed Stone drop are now based on their approximate default-size volume & size. (Note that the same model sized larger via playfield_dynamic config will not provide higher HP and will not drop more crushed stones); Please report rocks that are not destroyable/seem to have wrong values with screenshot + info about planet and biome name!
- Updated: Updated all new (and some old) deco plants/trees with proper HP values & drops related to HP and appearance of model (Fiber/WoodLogs) (Part 1)
- ExecuteOnActivate code is now also called when accessing blocks using logistics.
- Changed: Quest missions are not deleted after leaving a planet anymore
- Changed: Tales of Tash logs you found, can now be read on the Academy network-consoles in some POI of the moons with the ‘Private User History’ option (when available)
- Changed: technical change to make quests more reliable
- Changed: quests do not mark their location automatically anymore (the quest info has all details where to find them, though)
- Changed: Robinson Protocol starts with a “pick up and read” list when accepted to give a better direction.
- Changed: Robinson Protocol prompt to build a shelter is now triggered at sunrise at the first “morning” after you set up your first Portable Constructor the day before
- Changed: PDA item no longer drops on crashsite (Info about HUD added to new PDA-mission list complete message)
- Changed: AssaultCyborgDamaged now uses SMG instead of long range laser rifle
- Changed: Slightly reduced amount of Corndog bushes in crashsite area on Skillon
- Changed: Added more (dangerous) enemies to Skillon (removed Megalonopses)
- Changed: Collection Point logic changed (removed Admin Core. Placed more loot)
- DISCLAIMER: All changes made to Skillon will not apply in an ongoing savegame! New start on Skillon is required to see the changes!
- Added: Scraper POI added to Skillon (thx to Fractalite)
- Added Skillon Academy network console content
- Added help for retrieving all tales of tash logs (usable from the Academy network consoles ‘Private User History’ options)
- Added message when Digsite Terminus is activated
- Added ‘conclusion summary’ message when all 16 Tales of Tash logs are found. (Can also be re-read in the Log archive and in the consoles!)
- Added a few more infected warriors to Digsite Terminus to make the POI a little more interesting
- Added a turret robot to lower level of Supply Bunker
- Added: Pirates crashed vessel (prepare for Quest Lines on Skillon)
- Added: occasional FireRain weather effect added to Skillon
- Added PDA Action parameter "EndData" - if used that action (when completed) ends the game (with a fullscreen end picture and sound)
- Updated: Changed Settlement Chief house (thx to Stellar Titan)
- Updated Loca: Description for Survival Tent, Handling descriptions for Terrain Placeables
- Updated +ExampleInstance playfield_static.yaml
- Updated Stamp Database
- Updated MoonTemperateStarter (Deco, playfield_dynamic.yaml )
- Updated TemperateSwamp
- Vuplex Webview 4.1 Update
Fixes:
- 00307: Non Airtight blocks becoming airtight
- Fixed: Most traders hat no items in their list / empty lists
- Fixed: some POI on Omicron did not spawn reliably
- Fixed: Frame Module Concrete did not advance Base Building Tutorial
- Fixed: Debug entries in PDA were still visible
- Fixed: Quest Super Fertilizer could not be completed at quest NPC
- Fixed: Quest-Cancel on Akua-exit does create a loop when teleporter is used (Known issue: Quests could still be seen active in the questlog)
- Fixed: plants and trees could be salvaged with survival tool
- Fixed MP: Set Signals over Dialogues do not work
- Fixed: Opening Telluropod loot had metal-sound effect
- Fixed DamageMultiplierConfig.ecf not considered for blast damage.
- Fixed: Titanium rock resource was set to the wrong HP scale.
- Fixed some seed instabilities on Omicron (Certain POI not spawning)
- Fixed: TribalBurialChamber NPCs did not attack player (Set to Alien faction now; 1st iteration change)
- Fixed: Settlement Chief did not offer info about Tash sometimes
- Fixed: Robinson Protocol prompt to build a shelter did not trigger sometimes
- Fixed: Some Ningues biomes were made of Cobalt resource (Default Multiplayer Scenario)
- 00274: Starter block core fall through the ground
- 00281: Talon guardians, infected etc that don't have crossbows aren't attacking the player
- 00243: PDA mission repeats although not set to repeat
- Fixed bug that decals on a just placed BP did disappear when placing this BP once again.
- 00187: Map markers set by PDA vanish from map
- Fixed: Alien Plant 01_1 and 01_2 cannot be destroyed. Important: PLEASE report other non-destroyable deco with a screenshot in our forums!
- Fixed: Story did not start when not completing the RP Pickup Tasks
- 00289: Devices behind the rendering range do not take HIT damage
- Fixed 00115: Items are not saved in an Admin Core blueprint
- Fixed: GIN console not working for IT loca (Note: When running into a broken dialogue, please always open the console and make a screenshot of the FIRST rows of the error.)
Updated Default MP scenario:
Changes:
- Updated: Default MP Scenario Loading Screenshots config
- Updated gameoptions.yaml for Default Multiplayer scenario
Fixes:
- Fixed 00257: Tutorial does not start
- Fixed some missing Localization Keys
- Fixed: Some Snow Moon terrain texture was set to Cobalt
Updated IvD scenario:
Changes:
- Added Carbon Rocks to Itaka and Korro
- Update LoadingScreenConfig
- Updated Tutorial Videos
Fixes:
- Fixed Traders show empty list (no items)
- Fixed infinite loading screen on Korro and Itaka
- Fixed Tutorial keeps popping up after declining
- Fixed The Gold Freighter Mission
- Fixed PlayerStart: that you sometimes spawn under the POI
- Fixed CoQ on Merrex
