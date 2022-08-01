v1.8.5 Patch

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

With update 1.8.5 we have not only fixed numerous bugs and added new features (see changelog below!).

With 'Stranded at Nemesis' we have also added a new scenario for you to play and have fun with. This is specifically a small survival challenge that we would like to offer you as a change: You start on a destroyed UCH ship and have the task to rejoin the fleet. How you do that is up to you, because there are several possible ways. ;) We are curious to see how you master the challenge! Please use the following feedback thread: https://empyriononline.com/threads/scenario-stranded-at-nemesis-survival-challenge.100395/

We are looking forward to your feedback - on the scenario and on further updates!

2022-08-01 v1.8.5 B3859

Changes:

Added Scenario: 'Stranded at Nemesis' is a WiP challenge scenario available from the scenarios menu.



Added Asteria Destroyer (Thanks to jrandall) to new SaN scenario https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1780720140

DialogueSystem: added new database variable 'dbplayerpoipos_int' that can be used f.e. on traders in a POI and it will preserve its value even after the POI did regenerate

Done 00276: Added new PdaDataOp "DeactivateCurrentChapter"

Added more quality settings for Screen Space Reflections and Shadow Quality

Updated: Fully rebalanced (destroyable) deco rocks. Hitpoints and Crushed Stone drop are now based on their approximate default-size volume & size. (Note that the same model sized larger via playfield_dynamic config will not provide higher HP and will not drop more crushed stones); Please report rocks that are not destroyable/seem to have wrong values with screenshot + info about planet and biome name!

Updated: Updated all new (and some old) deco plants/trees with proper HP values & drops related to HP and appearance of model (Fiber/WoodLogs) (Part 1)

ExecuteOnActivate code is now also called when accessing blocks using logistics.

Changed: Quest missions are not deleted after leaving a planet anymore

Changed: Tales of Tash logs you found, can now be read on the Academy network-consoles in some POI of the moons with the ‘Private User History’ option (when available)

Changed: technical change to make quests more reliable

Changed: quests do not mark their location automatically anymore (the quest info has all details where to find them, though)

Changed: Robinson Protocol starts with a “pick up and read” list when accepted to give a better direction.

Changed: Robinson Protocol prompt to build a shelter is now triggered at sunrise at the first “morning” after you set up your first Portable Constructor the day before

Changed: PDA item no longer drops on crashsite (Info about HUD added to new PDA-mission list complete message)

Changed: AssaultCyborgDamaged now uses SMG instead of long range laser rifle

Changed: Slightly reduced amount of Corndog bushes in crashsite area on Skillon

Changed: Added more (dangerous) enemies to Skillon (removed Megalonopses)

Changed: Collection Point logic changed (removed Admin Core. Placed more loot)

DISCLAIMER: All changes made to Skillon will not apply in an ongoing savegame! New start on Skillon is required to see the changes!

Added: Scraper POI added to Skillon (thx to Fractalite)

Added Skillon Academy network console content

Added help for retrieving all tales of tash logs (usable from the Academy network consoles ‘Private User History’ options)

Added message when Digsite Terminus is activated

Added ‘conclusion summary’ message when all 16 Tales of Tash logs are found. (Can also be re-read in the Log archive and in the consoles!)

Added a few more infected warriors to Digsite Terminus to make the POI a little more interesting

Added a turret robot to lower level of Supply Bunker

Added: Pirates crashed vessel (prepare for Quest Lines on Skillon)

Added: occasional FireRain weather effect added to Skillon

Added PDA Action parameter "EndData" - if used that action (when completed) ends the game (with a fullscreen end picture and sound)

Updated: Changed Settlement Chief house (thx to Stellar Titan)

Updated Loca: Description for Survival Tent, Handling descriptions for Terrain Placeables

Updated +ExampleInstance playfield_static.yaml

Updated Stamp Database

Updated MoonTemperateStarter (Deco, playfield_dynamic.yaml )

Updated TemperateSwamp

Vuplex Webview 4.1 Update

Fixes:

00307: Non Airtight blocks becoming airtight

Fixed: Most traders hat no items in their list / empty lists

Fixed: some POI on Omicron did not spawn reliably

Fixed: Frame Module Concrete did not advance Base Building Tutorial

Fixed: Debug entries in PDA were still visible

Fixed: Quest Super Fertilizer could not be completed at quest NPC

Fixed: Quest-Cancel on Akua-exit does create a loop when teleporter is used (Known issue: Quests could still be seen active in the questlog)

Fixed: plants and trees could be salvaged with survival tool

Fixed MP: Set Signals over Dialogues do not work

Fixed: Opening Telluropod loot had metal-sound effect

Fixed DamageMultiplierConfig.ecf not considered for blast damage.

Fixed: Titanium rock resource was set to the wrong HP scale.

Fixed some seed instabilities on Omicron (Certain POI not spawning)

Fixed: TribalBurialChamber NPCs did not attack player (Set to Alien faction now; 1st iteration change)

Fixed: Settlement Chief did not offer info about Tash sometimes

Fixed: Robinson Protocol prompt to build a shelter did not trigger sometimes

Fixed: Some Ningues biomes were made of Cobalt resource (Default Multiplayer Scenario)

00274: Starter block core fall through the ground

00281: Talon guardians, infected etc that don't have crossbows aren't attacking the player

00243: PDA mission repeats although not set to repeat

Fixed bug that decals on a just placed BP did disappear when placing this BP once again.

00187: Map markers set by PDA vanish from map

Fixed: Alien Plant 01_1 and 01_2 cannot be destroyed. Important: PLEASE report other non-destroyable deco with a screenshot in our forums!

Fixed: Story did not start when not completing the RP Pickup Tasks

00289: Devices behind the rendering range do not take HIT damage

Fixed 00115: Items are not saved in an Admin Core blueprint

Fixed: GIN console not working for IT loca (Note: When running into a broken dialogue, please always open the console and make a screenshot of the FIRST rows of the error.)

Changes:

Updated: Default MP Scenario Loading Screenshots config

Updated gameoptions.yaml for Default Multiplayer scenario

Fixes:

Fixed 00257: Tutorial does not start

Fixed some missing Localization Keys

Fixed: Some Snow Moon terrain texture was set to Cobalt

Changes:

Added Carbon Rocks to Itaka and Korro

Update LoadingScreenConfig

Updated Tutorial Videos

Fixes:

Fixed Traders show empty list (no items)

Fixed infinite loading screen on Korro and Itaka

Fixed Tutorial keeps popping up after declining

Fixed The Gold Freighter Mission

Fixed PlayerStart: that you sometimes spawn under the POI

Fixed CoQ on Merrex

EAH: