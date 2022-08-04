Patch Notes - Version 1.0.6.2

Greetings Managers,

It's with great pleasure that we can now release the 1.0.6.2 update (including the content of the 1.0.5.1 update) which was available on the Open Beta build to the public servers of Pro Cycling Manager 2022.

Our team is currently preparing an additional patch to fix a bug in the performance of sprinters in quick simulation as well as a crash on the scouting map.

You can read the update's content through the Patch Notes below.

Patch Notes

Multiplayer

Fix a bug where variant choice of a race was not possible in multiplayer custom tournaments.

Career

Add scout details hint box

Fix a rare crash in career between 24 and 25 October with wrong U23 link in a mod.

Fix UI Planner does not take U23 races into account when registering the riders.

Add feedback in the news when you have no more budget or no more slots to sign a rider.

Fix a rare crash in career when there were not enough scouts in a mod.

Fix a bug where the staff sent a mail with the wrong style for “evolution of the training style”.

Fix a bug where a some young riders could still appear in dossiers but there were not supposed to be signed for next year.

Fix a minor bug in the race pop-up regarding the palmares.

New button "Add to shortlist" in the rider's page.

Add Efficiency column on trainer tab (Staff page).

Add Filters on Transferts page : Evaluation and Potential.

3D Races

Update race director’s Skoda car

Fix a rare crash with sprint train.

Fix classifications problems with 3km rule (sometimes classification could be messy).

Fix a bug where it was not possible to use the RELAY button during the race.

Fix a weird animation in time-trial races.

Database

Update several team jerseys (Lotto-Soudal, Alpecin-Quickstep, Bora-Hansgrohe, Trek-Segafredo)

Update Logo “Skoda” => "Skoda We Love Cycling"

Modding

Improvement: display log path when errors are detected in a modded database

Thank you for your continuous source feedback, our team keeps working on improving the quality of the game!