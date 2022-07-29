What to expect from multiplayer alpha test? Check the gameplay now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9215935 · Last edited 29 July 2022 – 13:19:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy builders,

My Time at Sandrock is on the F5 Games Show!

Take a look at this multiplayer gameplay video exclusively made for the show below.

Want to bring your friends together in this beloved oasis? we've just re-opened the late submission so you still get a chance!

Come and apply now!

The Multiplayer Closed-Alpha application form will re-open to accept new registrations until next Monday, 11 am UTC+8, Don't miss out this chance!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1084600/My_Time_at_Sandrock/

