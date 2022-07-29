 Skip to content

My Time at Sandrock update for 29 July 2022

What to expect from multiplayer alpha test? Check the gameplay now!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Howdy builders,

My Time at Sandrock is on the F5 Games Show!

Take a look at this multiplayer gameplay video exclusively made for the show below.

Want to bring your friends together in this beloved oasis? we've just re-opened the late submission so you still get a chance!

Come and apply now!

APPLY HERE

The Multiplayer Closed-Alpha application form will re-open to accept new registrations until next Monday, 11 am UTC+8, Don't miss out this chance!

