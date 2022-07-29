Monthly Changelog, what's up next!

Detectives!

It's great to see you again ❤️ Not so long ago, we released Gamedec on a new platform - Nintendo Switch. We always wanted to see the game on handholds, as we believe it fits them perfectly. We believe that there are more devices like NS out there, oh yeah, it's happening...

Steam Deck:

Let's talk more about what's going on next for Gamedec.

Below you'll see the graphic with things we're working on as of right now and what is already done; take a look:

The hardest part is done!

But that's not all; we are also working on finalizing the custom UI implementation for the new case and finishing the new sub-level for the case associated with Cthulhu; we can't wait for you to experience all of this! We also want to ensure that everything will be clear and visible if you choose to play just the main story or new case. New cases will receive the localization for all eleven languages the main game contains, so don't worry (including Japanese - we haven't forgotten about our friends who are still patiently waiting for this to happen - soon, thank you for your patience)! Of course, everything will be available on both PC and Nintendo Switch 😃 There are a couple of more things, but we do not want to spoil everything at once 😊

However, to spice things up, we can a couple of new characters who will appear in the new cases :fire:

The clown looks something like "what if Pennywise would meet Lovecraft?" (that actually sounds super cool, we'd love to read about it!). Are you interested in their backstories? We will deliver them to you soon, so you can sink into the new content even better! Oh, yeah, there is Ken as well 😉

We can't share a date when you can expect all of this yet, but we can say it's sooner than you may think! What do you think? Excited? Because we are!

See you next time!

Team Gamedec