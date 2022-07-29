Enhanced & Improved Dojos

Dear Students,

I hope you've been enjoying unlocking the new bracers that were recently added to the game. After working on optimisation these past few months, I am finally able to improve the visual quality of models, lighting and textures without reducing performance.

So in this months update I've redone the entire Torii Dojo from scratch: it's much more interesting now and performs very well! I've also reworked the lighting on the other Dojos: added fire and better lighting in some, glow and shadows in others.

👊Overall the Dojos now feel much better and I hope you enjoy training in them.

🎨Complete redesign of Torii Dojo environment. Much brighter, more interesting and highly optimised!

💡New lighting / textures of Cave Dojo and Hall Dojo.

🌟Improved fidelity of reflective surfaces on bracers, so they feel even better in the various Dojos.

🛑New level end for when failing from too many mistakes, so that it's clearer now when this has happened.

🔪The lower blades on the dummy now have a shorter range, this is to allow for cleaner fluidity between movements.

📈Further deep optimisation for both Q1 and Q2 to allow for a much more stable framerate when playing in the highest levels at speed.

🔊Added volume control for music (saves between sessions).

📄Added reminder during tutorial that it's possible to skip it.

FIXES

🐛Fixed tutorial board remaining when starting a level after finishing tutorial in some instances.

🐛Fixed multiplier icons not showing when starting the game.

🐛Fixed "Retry" panel showing level numbers in Focus mode (there are no levels in Focus).

🐛Fixed total score not displayed in some instances in Focus mode.

🐛Fixed issue where red screen fade would remain on screen if got hit exactly when level ends.

🐛Fixed issue where if your score was too big a number it would be displayed in scientific notation (Yes, some of you are THAT good).

If you have any questions or feedback, let me know in the comments or on Discord!

As always, train hard and stay focused.

