Patch Notes for Version 1.5.5

Build 9215724 · Last edited 29 July 2022

Here is the change log for patch 1.5.5

QOL changes and optimizations:

-Small VRAM optimizations

-Adjusted player movement to be more responsive

-Adjusted the behaviour of safes to make them more intuitive

-Other small QOL changes