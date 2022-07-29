Patch Notes for Version 1.5.5

Here is the change log for patch 1.5.5
QOL changes and optimizations:
-Small VRAM optimizations
-Adjusted player movement to be more responsive
-Adjusted the behaviour of safes to make them more intuitive
-Other small QOL changes
