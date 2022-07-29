 Skip to content

First Class Escape: The Train of Thought update for 29 July 2022

Patch Notes for Version 1.5.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is the change log for patch 1.5.5

QOL changes and optimizations:
-Small VRAM optimizations
-Adjusted player movement to be more responsive
-Adjusted the behaviour of safes to make them more intuitive
-Other small QOL changes

