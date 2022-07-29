 Skip to content

Space Bandit update for 29 July 2022

Space Bandit is OUT NOW and 20% off 🎉

Share · View all patches · Build 9215681 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Space Bandit is OUT NOW in early access with a very special 20% release week sale!

Why should you buy Space Bandit?

No real good reason I can think of... though maybe if you like:

  • Brutal (one hit kill) twin stick shooter game-play.
  • Hilariously clever fun AI that doesn't just run at you like an idiot.
  • Teleporting... THROUGH PEOPLE.
  • Exploding barrels everywhere.
  • 4 Procedural generated zones and roguelike stuff keeping game-play fresh.
  • 4 unique no bullet sponge bosses.
  • Crazy weapons like the Rail Gun that shots through walls.
  • Having a fine professional business colleague that chain smokes and spouts conspiracy theories.
  • Kicking enemies that are already dead because they could always be deader.
  • Shooting people out windows into the void of space.
  • The 20% release discount.

Wait? Those are all really good reasons to buy it!

GRAB SPACE BANDIT AND GET GUD NOW! 20% OFF.

