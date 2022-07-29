Space Bandit is OUT NOW and 20% off 🎉

Space Bandit is OUT NOW in early access with a very special 20% release week sale!
Why should you buy Space Bandit?
No real good reason I can think of... though maybe if you like:
- Brutal (one hit kill) twin stick shooter game-play.
- Hilariously clever fun AI that doesn't just run at you like an idiot.
- Teleporting... THROUGH PEOPLE.
- Exploding barrels everywhere.
- 4 Procedural generated zones and roguelike stuff keeping game-play fresh.
- 4 unique no bullet sponge bosses.
- Crazy weapons like the Rail Gun that shots through walls.
- Having a fine professional business colleague that chain smokes and spouts conspiracy theories.
- Kicking enemies that are already dead because they could always be deader.
- Shooting people out windows into the void of space.
- The 20% release discount.
Wait? Those are all really good reasons to buy it!
GRAB SPACE BANDIT AND GET GUD NOW! 20% OFF.