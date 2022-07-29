Space Bandit is OUT NOW and 20% off 🎉

Share · View all patches · Build 9215681 · Last edited 29 July 2022 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Space Bandit is OUT NOW in early access with a very special 20% release week sale!

Why should you buy Space Bandit?

No real good reason I can think of... though maybe if you like:

Brutal (one hit kill) twin stick shooter game-play.

Hilariously clever fun AI that doesn't just run at you like an idiot.

Teleporting... THROUGH PEOPLE.

Exploding barrels everywhere.

4 Procedural generated zones and roguelike stuff keeping game-play fresh.

4 unique no bullet sponge bosses.

Crazy weapons like the Rail Gun that shots through walls.

Having a fine professional business colleague that chain smokes and spouts conspiracy theories.

Kicking enemies that are already dead because they could always be deader.

Shooting people out windows into the void of space.

The 20% release discount.

Wait? Those are all really good reasons to buy it!

GRAB SPACE BANDIT AND GET GUD NOW! 20% OFF.