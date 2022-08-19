Demolish & Build 3: Excavator Playground Release!

This day has come!
Demolish & Build 3: Excavator Playground - play the demo now!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2021130
Watch the trailer here:
Demolish & Build 3: Excavator Playground is a playable sneak peek at the driving and demolition physics from the upcoming Demolition & Build 3. In the game, you take control of a modern excavator and drive around a small test track or demolish structures.
Demolish & Build 3 will include brand new demolition and driving physics. This short tech demo allows you to try them out before the final release.
The full version of the game - Demolish & Build 3 is coming in 2023.
Some of the main features of Demolish & Build 3: Excavator Playground include:
- A large excavator equipped with demolition shears
- Vehicle controls based on real excavators
- Physics-based track mechanics
- Full controller support
- Fully destructible objects
- A small test track
- Ramps
- Concrete structures that can be demolished
- Third-person and first-person camera modes
- And more…
Play the demo now and send us your feedback!
Cheers!
Demolish Games Team