Demolish & Build 3: Excavator Playground Release!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This day has come!

Demolish & Build 3: Excavator Playground - play the demo now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2021130

Watch the trailer here:

Demolish & Build 3: Excavator Playground is a playable sneak peek at the driving and demolition physics from the upcoming Demolition & Build 3. In the game, you take control of a modern excavator and drive around a small test track or demolish structures.

Demolish & Build 3 will include brand new demolition and driving physics. This short tech demo allows you to try them out before the final release.

The full version of the game - Demolish & Build 3 is coming in 2023.

Some of the main features of Demolish & Build 3: Excavator Playground include:

A large excavator equipped with demolition shears

Vehicle controls based on real excavators

Vehicle controls based on real excavators

Physics-based track mechanics

Full controller support

Fully destructible objects

A small test track

Ramps

Concrete structures that can be demolished

Third-person and first-person camera modes

And more…

Play the demo now and send us your feedback!

Cheers!

Demolish Games Team