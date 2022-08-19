 Skip to content

Demolish & Build 3: Excavator Playground update for 19 August 2022

Demolish & Build 3: Excavator Playground Release!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This day has come!

Demolish & Build 3: Excavator Playground - play the demo now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2021130

Watch the trailer here:

Demolish & Build 3: Excavator Playground is a playable sneak peek at the driving and demolition physics from the upcoming Demolition & Build 3. In the game, you take control of a modern excavator and drive around a small test track or demolish structures.

Demolish & Build 3 will include brand new demolition and driving physics. This short tech demo allows you to try them out before the final release.

The full version of the game - Demolish & Build 3 is coming in 2023.

Some of the main features of Demolish & Build 3: Excavator Playground include:

  • A large excavator equipped with demolition shears
  • Vehicle controls based on real excavators
  • Physics-based track mechanics
  • Full controller support
  • Fully destructible objects
  • A small test track
  • Ramps
  • Concrete structures that can be demolished
  • Third-person and first-person camera modes
  • And more…

Play the demo now and send us your feedback!

Cheers!
Demolish Games Team

