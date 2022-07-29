 Skip to content

Alight in the Dark Playtest update for 29 July 2022

Patch 0.0.27a - 29th of July 2022

We've improved internal patch-tracking so this news post may overlap with the previous a little as we're in a transitional period for internal task management.

Fïxed a bug where firebolts would not hit enemies anymore
Fixed a visual bug with UnholyWater dissapearing
Fixed a visual bug where multiplied experience did not show up in experience gain texts
Fixed a bug where Dagger Storm would not upgrade on item pickup

Added a basic character selection screen
Added menu camera animation
Implemented UMA (https://assetstore.unity.com/packages/3d/characters/uma-2-unity-multipurpose-avatar-35611)

Added Characters:

  • Assassin
  • Sorceress
  • Corrupted Priest

Fire Bolts, Icicles and Life Drain has seen significant performance improvements

Dagger Storm now scales with 10% of your Area stat

Cloak of the Dark Hero will now make the player activate "Vanish" when taking damage, this makes the player invulnerable for 5 seconds and allows you to phase through enemies.

  • 30 second cooldown from point of activation

Light of Lithriel now changes your character light color to bright white with a large light radius

Experience Orbs no longer despawn

