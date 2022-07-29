Patch 0.0.27a - 29th of July 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9215586 · Last edited 29 July 2022 – 13:09:24 UTC by Wendy

We've improved internal patch-tracking so this news post may overlap with the previous a little as we're in a transitional period for internal task management.

Fïxed a bug where firebolts would not hit enemies anymore

Fixed a visual bug with UnholyWater dissapearing

Fixed a visual bug where multiplied experience did not show up in experience gain texts

Fixed a bug where Dagger Storm would not upgrade on item pickup

Added a basic character selection screen

Added menu camera animation

Implemented UMA (https://assetstore.unity.com/packages/3d/characters/uma-2-unity-multipurpose-avatar-35611)

Added Characters:

Assassin

Sorceress

Corrupted Priest

Fire Bolts, Icicles and Life Drain has seen significant performance improvements

Dagger Storm now scales with 10% of your Area stat

Cloak of the Dark Hero will now make the player activate "Vanish" when taking damage, this makes the player invulnerable for 5 seconds and allows you to phase through enemies.

30 second cooldown from point of activation

Light of Lithriel now changes your character light color to bright white with a large light radius

Experience Orbs no longer despawn