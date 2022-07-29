Patch 0.0.27a - 29th of July 2022

We've improved internal patch-tracking so this news post may overlap with the previous a little as we're in a transitional period for internal task management.
Fïxed a bug where firebolts would not hit enemies anymore
Fixed a visual bug with UnholyWater dissapearing
Fixed a visual bug where multiplied experience did not show up in experience gain texts
Fixed a bug where Dagger Storm would not upgrade on item pickup
Added a basic character selection screen
Added menu camera animation
Implemented UMA (https://assetstore.unity.com/packages/3d/characters/uma-2-unity-multipurpose-avatar-35611)
Added Characters:
- Assassin
- Sorceress
- Corrupted Priest
Fire Bolts, Icicles and Life Drain has seen significant performance improvements
Dagger Storm now scales with 10% of your Area stat
Cloak of the Dark Hero will now make the player activate "Vanish" when taking damage, this makes the player invulnerable for 5 seconds and allows you to phase through enemies.
- 30 second cooldown from point of activation
Light of Lithriel now changes your character light color to bright white with a large light radius
Experience Orbs no longer despawn
