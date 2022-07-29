Patch 1.01.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9215549 · Last edited 29 July 2022 – 12:06:23 UTC by Wendy

Gameplay Changes

Increased gun chest spawns in most biomes by 1

Increased item chest spawns in most biomes by 2

Juicer rarity moved from Rare to Uncommon

Increased bonus damage per player level from 0.5 to 0.75

Reduced difficulty gain ticks from 60s to 70s

Reduced group enemy spawns from 4 to 3

Increased time between spawns from 5-10 ticks to 6-11 ticks

Reduced Ligma damage from 16 (+20%) to 11 (+30%)

Reduced Ligma attack speed from 5 frames to 6 frames

Reduced Ligma attack active frames from 2 to 1

Reduced Ligma HP from 90 (+30%) to 65 (+40%)

Reduced Ligma attack range from 80 to 72px

Reduced Sugma damage from 17 (+20%) to 13 (+30%)

Reduced Sugma projectile speed from 7 to 6

Reduced Sugma HP from 100 (+30%) to 70 (+40%)

Systems Changes

If the intro movie fails to play correctly, now attempts to display the menu instead of halting on a black screen

Fixed a type of Elite spawn causing a multiplayer session crash

Fixed some players in a multiplayer session not receiving Gems at the end of a run

Reduced host priority for some enemies

Reduced host priority for enemy spawn points in multiplayer

Disabled Passive Income while in intro or boss rooms

Levelling up while dead no longer provides HP

Fixed being able to pause the game while in the teleport state

Fixed a crash when using the Piggy Bank weapon in multiplayer

Fixed Necro attack occasionally causing a crash

Fixed a crash with Mummy's target indicator in multiplayer sessions

Fixed Scream gun showing an incorrect name

Fixed a few misc typos