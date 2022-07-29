Patch 1.01.3

Gameplay Changes
Increased gun chest spawns in most biomes by 1
Increased item chest spawns in most biomes by 2
Juicer rarity moved from Rare to Uncommon
Increased bonus damage per player level from 0.5 to 0.75
Reduced difficulty gain ticks from 60s to 70s
Reduced group enemy spawns from 4 to 3
Increased time between spawns from 5-10 ticks to 6-11 ticks
Reduced Ligma damage from 16 (+20%) to 11 (+30%)
Reduced Ligma attack speed from 5 frames to 6 frames
Reduced Ligma attack active frames from 2 to 1
Reduced Ligma HP from 90 (+30%) to 65 (+40%)
Reduced Ligma attack range from 80 to 72px
Reduced Sugma damage from 17 (+20%) to 13 (+30%)
Reduced Sugma projectile speed from 7 to 6
Reduced Sugma HP from 100 (+30%) to 70 (+40%)
If the intro movie fails to play correctly, now attempts to display the menu instead of halting on a black screen
Fixed a type of Elite spawn causing a multiplayer session crash
Fixed some players in a multiplayer session not receiving Gems at the end of a run
Reduced host priority for some enemies
Reduced host priority for enemy spawn points in multiplayer
Disabled Passive Income while in intro or boss rooms
Levelling up while dead no longer provides HP
Fixed being able to pause the game while in the teleport state
Fixed a crash when using the Piggy Bank weapon in multiplayer
Fixed Necro attack occasionally causing a crash
Fixed a crash with Mummy's target indicator in multiplayer sessions
Fixed Scream gun showing an incorrect name
Fixed a few misc typos
