Kingdom Gun update for 29 July 2022

Launch Fixes & Path Forward

Share · View all patches · Build 9215406 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Thank you all for your interest! We have been hard at work since launch fixing all reported bugs. The bugs are mostly in multiplayer, which we will continue to address. Putting multiplayer in a small indie game is risky and difficult, but we are committed to fixing the problems!

