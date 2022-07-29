Update 2022-07-29 (New Items, New Spells and Bugfixes)

Share · View all patches · Build 9215375 · Last edited 29 July 2022 – 11:46:23 UTC by Wendy

Hi!

Here are the patch notes for this update.

New Spells

These aren't actually new, but apparently there was a bug in the game causing these spells to never appear. So, enjoy!

Longdraw (Ranger)

Increases the range of your Shoot Arrow by 1.

Steady Shooting (Ranger)

Every 2nd Shoot Arrow on the same target deals 35% extra damage.

Shocking Startup (Mage)

On combat start, damage a random enemy for (16 + 50% SP) SHOCK damage.

New Items

There are lots of new and interesting items! Feel free to explore the game and catch them all :)

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug causing Helm of Evolution to target items with no stats

Fixed a crash from large units AI

Fixed game not saving after the final boss of the last zone

Fixed a Natas buff exploit

The tutorial achievement should now be completed automatically if you start the game and it's done

Improved the description of Helm of Evolution

Cheers,

Dave