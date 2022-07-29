JULY UPDATE: we have something literally HUGE in store!

Dear Designers,

We're so glad to see your positive response to Aquarium Designer's monthly updates. It makes us happy to see that the team's work is appreciated. Today, we have something that - once again - you've been asking us for. Are you ready to find out what it is? Because it's kind of a huge thing.

New size of aquarium

From now on, you can create beautiful underwater landscapes in even larger tanks! Their capacity is over 300 liters, the biggest of them reaching even 370 liters. This gives you much more space to design each centimeter of the aquarium. Add more plants, more stones, and more fish. Compose bigger underwater landscapes and make your freshwater kingdom thrive!

You can also notice that most fish species swim on relevant levels of the tank now. You've mentioned how important that is for you and we're doing our best to deliver that!

There was some fixing involved as well:

Improved inserting filters and heaters into the aquarium

Fixed bug where purchased items weren't the right size for what the size slider shows

Fixed UI text overlap

Fixed camera collision in the campaign

DLC is coming soon!

Well, well, well, what do we have here? Yeees, the first DLC that will introduce saltwater species and the environment! Make sure to add it to your wishlist! We're close to announcing its release date. Trust me - you don't want to miss it.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1939750/Aquarium_Designer__Sea_Life/

Just keep swimming, Designers!

(In the summer, everyone wants to swim in the sea, however, please, remember the safety reasons. We care about our players, you know?! :) )

Aquarium Designer team