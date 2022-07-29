 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Calamity Eliminator update for 29 July 2022

Early Access Patch Notes (update V0.4.7)

Share · View all patches · Build 9214990 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Calamity Administrator

We are happy to show you our update

Please check the full update information below :

Add

·Added some adventure stories.
·Added some commands and ultra commands.

Fix

·Fixed Yoshitsune's heavenly fire effect error after tier up.
·Fixed Rasputin tier up 2 quick-attack bleeds won't effect.
·Fixed top function bar UI display.

We really appreciate every player who reports they are facing a bug or crashing issue. If you have to meet any bugs, please contact us in-game 'Report Problem', via steam, or discord.

Discord：

https://discord.gg/bBcXatNxPv

See you next time, Calamity Administrator

Changed files in this update

Depot 1632331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link