Early Access Patch Notes (update V0.4.7)

Add
·Added some adventure stories.
·Added some commands and ultra commands.
Fix
·Fixed Yoshitsune's heavenly fire effect error after tier up.
·Fixed Rasputin tier up 2 quick-attack bleeds won't effect.
·Fixed top function bar UI display.
