Early Access Patch Notes (update V0.4.7)

Build 9214990 · Last edited 29 July 2022 – 15:46:17 UTC by Wendy

Dear Calamity Administrator

We are happy to show you our update

Please check the full update information below :

Add

·Added some adventure stories.

·Added some commands and ultra commands.

Fix

·Fixed Yoshitsune's heavenly fire effect error after tier up.

·Fixed Rasputin tier up 2 quick-attack bleeds won't effect.

·Fixed top function bar UI display.

We really appreciate every player who reports they are facing a bug or crashing issue. If you have to meet any bugs, please contact us in-game 'Report Problem', via steam, or discord.

Discord：

https://discord.gg/bBcXatNxPv

See you next time, Calamity Administrator