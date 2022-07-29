Updated on July 29, 2022

This update mainly reduces the difficulty of the beginning of hell mode, so that friends who choose this difficulty can get started faster. At the same time, according to the suggestions of friends in the group, some settings have been modified, and some cumbersome operations have been simplified again. I hope you have a better time!

The updated content is as follows:

Fix the problem that the green button of the achievement hall in Chapter 2 cannot be pressed. The failure of cute pet battle in each chapter is changed to not game over. [real dragon sword] is changed to [real dragon defense sword], and the basic attribute is modified:

Material attack +12 changed to material attack +25

Increase defense attribute: physical defense +10

[magnetic storm gun] basic attribute modification:

Material attack +38 changed to material attack +48

[sword of overlord] basic attribute modification:

Material attack 27 changed to material attack +67

Magic attack +2 changed to magic attack +58