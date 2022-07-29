Updated on July 29, 2022

This update mainly reduces the difficulty of the beginning of hell mode, so that friends who choose this difficulty can get started faster. At the same time, according to the suggestions of friends in the group, some settings have been modified, and some cumbersome operations have been simplified again. I hope you have a better time!
The updated content is as follows:
Fix the problem that the green button of the achievement hall in Chapter 2 cannot be pressed.
The failure of cute pet battle in each chapter is changed to not game over.
[real dragon sword] is changed to [real dragon defense sword], and the basic attribute is modified:
Material attack +12 changed to material attack +25
Increase defense attribute: physical defense +10
- [magnetic storm gun] basic attribute modification:
Material attack +38 changed to material attack +48
- [sword of overlord] basic attribute modification:
Material attack 27 changed to material attack +67
Magic attack +2 changed to magic attack +58
Novice teaching and additional content, adding NPC explanations on how to obtain gemstones, how to equip them, and how to inlay them.
Hell difficulty upgrade experience Dan will not be recycled if it has been changed to the previous chapter, so as to facilitate the opening of the next chapter to quickly cross the famine period, and other difficulties will not be recycled.
In Chapter 3, the Guard commander of the first battle will reduce his HP by 70%.
Reduce the number of enemies near wonderful Village (grassland area) at the beginning of the game, and change it to a battle with at most 2 monsters.
Improve various details of the game, such as modifying the dialog of the soldiers at mung bean's home, which will prompt more basic game operations and suggestions for opening up wasteland.
The character loading and downloading tools (large and small ships, airships, etc.) will maintain the previous moving speed, eliminating the tedious of repeatedly using Shenxing shoes.
The function of opening gem vouchers has been improved. Now you can choose to open five, ten, twenty or thirty at a time. Reduce player operations.
