Major Update 2.1.312. Villa with wine cellar, new quests and abilities!

Added a prosperous merchant's villa with a wine cellar stuffed with all sorts of goodies. Lots of quest changes: new quests of increased difficulty, new daily quests and main quest chains have been added, and the rewards of the old daily quests have also been improved. Slightly buffed leader pets. Added new abilities to Axes and Healers, balanced some others. And that is not all!

Thank you very much for your support. Thanks to you, the game gets better with every update!

Villa with a wine cellar from the Merchant's pack:

Don't forget to re-enter your reward key in the main menu of the game!

A Villa with a wine cellar has been added to the Merchant's set. Descent to the cellar can be built inside the villa. If you have already built a villa, it is better to move it, sizes have changed.

Added Wine cellar. Inside it, you can place unique buildings, as well as several barrels for fermentation and a workbench.

Added unique merchant chest.

Added 6 unique buildings inside the cellar, they can be built in special places. Buildings give new types of drinks and food daily.

Added 2 unique drinks, 4 exotic fruits, 7 types of food. All of them can be obtained from the wine cellar.

New quests:

At the northern gate of Hartfurt you can meet a guard with new difficult quests.

Added new daily quests related to animal husbandry and killing mobs.

Added new quest chains for main quests, which can be obtained from Ragnara, animal breeder and mason.

Improved rewards in several daily quests.

Pet improvements:

Increased the speed of leader mounts.

Strengthened the effect of weakness on leader pets.

Increased the health regeneration of leader pets.

Pet skill Taunt now grants a temporary effect that reduces damage taken.

Pet Silver Fox can now be saddled.

Combat system:

Technically, it is not yet possible to make instant jumps, rolls, etc. We are temporarily solving the problem with the immobility of tanks by sprint.

Heavy shields. "Behind the Shield" Instead of slowing movement speed, it now grants a short burst of movement speed.

Decided to give Axes some control against ranged targets. The penalty has been added so that in melee and multi-target combat this ability must be used with caution.

- Axes. New ability "Raging Throw". Throw an ax that stuns the target on impact and causes bleeding. After the throw, your defense is halved for a few seconds.

We add for the Healer the ability to save from death. However, we want to make it more interesting than the usual resurrection of the dead.

Hilling. New ability "Blessing". Gives the target a 5 second effect, if the target should die during this time, then instead of dying, they will lose consciousness.

Knives. Cunning trick. Weapon Damage 100% -> 70%.

Knives. The Mortal Strike ability now displays the chances and amount of damage.

The effect of poison arrows. Reduced duration 20s -> 16s.

Other changes:

In the forest dungeon, the reward has been slightly improved.

Now you need to move far enough away from the dominium to be able to fish.

Now clicking on an NPC will bring up a dialog box with him.

Now clicking on a dominium stone opens its window.

The cook's cow died and he no longer sells milk.

In quests to kill mobs, leaders are now also taken into account.

