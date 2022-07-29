The Powdermaster DLC is available now!

Infiltrate the city of Dawn's Point with an exciting new character - The Powdermaster!

This unique hero has a set of tailored abilities; from Talents only he can access, to specialised equipment and upgrades! Upgrade his armour and weapons as you battle through the streets, encountering new scenarios and enemies! Some of these will only appear when playing with the Powdermaster, whereas others are added as global content, for any future playthroughs.

The Powdermaster has a unique hero ability; mixing powder cards. When you have powder cards in your hand (Red, Pink, Yellow or Black), you can discard them to gain stacks of 'Boom' - a new status effect specific to the Powdermaster! Pro tip: you'll gain more Boom for discarding powders of more than one colour.

His Grenade deals stacks of Boom as damage - racking up some crazy numbers - and many of his Talents are focused on augmenting it!

What's included in the DLC?

A new unique Hero Character!

10 Talents & 8 Passives for The Powdermaster!

6 New Cards! (Skills + Weapons)

3 New Enemies, and many new enemy party variations!

7 New Scenarios!

And last but not least, we've added a couple of new enemies and additional party variants as a free update to the base game! You will now see some Angry Peasants and Gang Bruiser Bears in the first street, watch out!

