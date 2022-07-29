Community Update #2 Out Now!

author: Hey Everyone!

Community Update #2 is now live!

This update brings a lot of changes to balancing following the various feedback and suggestions provided by the community, as well as notable changes to some well-established systems to give more variation to games. We tried our best to cater to the community's needs and make sure the Dune experience feels better for everyone!

With that out of the way, check out the full list of changes below...

Spice tax increases faster overall, your Spice production will no longer be taken into account as much as it previously was

The first Spice tax has been decreased in order to compensate for the changes

The Fremen now start with 20 units of Spice

Not paying the tax as the Fremen now reduces Authority and Intel production, as well as lowering your CHOAM exchange rate

Unit models should follow their movements much more efficiently, resulting in a more responsive feeling, but also better handling of units moving at high speeds. They should also change their formation’s direction more efficiently resulting in a more cohesive look

Military units now consume less supply at night

Stealth units are detected from different ranges depending on the day/night cycle, further during the day and closer during the night.

Military units now resupply while in shuttles or worm riding

Balanced military unit stats and costs

Balanced Command Points: more Command Points at the beginning, less at the end

Elite units Command Points cost has been reduced (5 => 4)

Nerfed demo unit HP and power, increased the cost for all demo units, including Command Points (3 => 4)

For every level gained, units now gain an additional armour point

Building health and armour has been increased

Missile Batteries and Main Bases now decrease armour

Units that are both stealth and melee have a speed bonus while in combat

Mercenary upkeep has been increased: 30 => 40 Solari

Stealth Drones and Combat Drones’ range have been reduced

Harkonnen’s Cerberuses’ effect has been replaced, they now split into three units when they reach 10% HP

New UH buildings for Smugglers and Sietch settlement buildings for Fremen that affect allies

Villages can now be abandoned if they’re under a rebellion

Village trait “Supply Cache” has been removed

Construction time for buildings has been increased

It takes less time to demolish a building

Militia cost more Manpower

Fremen Harvesting Tent construction time has been decreased

Increased armour for Fremen Harvesting Teams

You can now build in devastated villages

Missile Batteries are disabled whenever a village has been devastated

Freeing a village gives Authority

Research Centers upkeep has been increased

Reduced the time it takes to use the Atreides’ Peaceful Annexation

Harkonnen’s Oppression debuff has been increased: 2 => 3 days

Underworld Headquarters are faster to install

Reduced the number of Underworld Headquarter building slots available in villages and in Main Bases

Underworld Headquarters installation prices have been changed, upkeep no longer costs Solari, it now costs Authority

Underworld Headquarter buildings now have a greater Solari upkeep but take half as much time to be built

Balanced spying mission speed and cost

There are now 4 assassination missions

Counter-intel doesn’t give Command Points anymore

Agents on CHOAM slots earn more Solari

Spying slots in enemy factions are unlocked by completing the first two assassination missions

Suk Doctors have been buffed: 2% => 5% extra Knowledge per Infiltration level

More information on what is unlocked through the various Infiltration levels

Level 2 Infiltration now allows you to see the locations of the faction’s agents

Level 3 Infiltration now allows you to see the faction’s unit composition, as well as its operations that are ready to be launched

An estimated time until the next Infiltration is reached is now provided

Fixed Infiltration so that you have to keep X agents in the slots to remain at Infiltration level X

Combat Drugs no longer reduces the unit’s supply and only slightly reduces the unit’s health over time in exchange for higher speed and power

Nuke damage has been reduced

The development trees have been reorganised

“Spying Logistic”, “Stealth Gear” and “Atreides Delegations” have been reworked

“Gridex Plane” now gives +10% CHOAM exchange rate

“Crew Training Program” now gives +5% Spice production

Balanced “Energy Markets” and “Water Trade” (0,4 => 0,2 and 0,2 => 1)

“Underworld Contacts” now produces part of a village’s Spice production if it has an Underworld Headquarter

“Spice Hegemony” has been reworked (10% Spice gathering rate => 5%, but villages in the same region as an allied Sietch produces +10% resources)

“Paracompass” has been nerfed (30% speed/less daily supply drain => 20%)

“High Command” gives 1 armour to every unit instead of increasing XP gain

“Ground Command” lowers Solari upkeep of military units

“Desert Command” now spawns a temporary unit after liberating a village

“Diplomatic Maneuvers” has been buffed (5 Solari => 10)

“Negotiation Tactics” used to raise Sietch relation, now it increases Solari generation of agents on the CHOAM

“Sand Diplomacy” has been buffed (+30% Sietch relation/resources => +50%)

“Sand Walk Mastery” has been reworked

“Desert Mastery” now gives control of Deep Deserts if it’s surrounded by zones you owned by your faction

“Field Work” has been renamed to “Riches of Arrakis”

Pillage-related developments have been reworked

Influence deficit reduces Landsraad votes instead of making you lose Landsraad standing

Command Point deficit now only increases unit Solari upkeep, instead of all upkeep, as well as lowering the units’ power

Worms take longer to appear

Balanced worm attacks. Military units detect worms faster than harvesters. Ornithopters are even faster at detecting incoming worm attacks

All factions start with less Influence

Pariah status is extended up to 50 Standing

Minor houses have less votes

Better balance for “Water Seller Union” > 2 Solari gained instead of 1 per Water

Reworked “Architectural Surveys” resolution (now affects Missile Batteries and the Main Base, but both of them have their power lowered instead of not attacking at all)

Better balance of “Imperial Intelligence” resolution

The Dune Governor win condition time has been slightly increased to allow for 2 Landsraad voting phases

Added a reminder whenever a faction has the Dune Governorship charter

The Dune Governor charter now increases the Influence cap and produces 2 Influence

The Dune Governor charter now has priority over other charters if all conditions for appearing are fulfilled

Improved AI voting regarding corruptions and Landsraad access

Pillaging villages provide less Solari and cost more Authority to annex the village afterwards

Pillaging now takes more time

Councillor skills now have names

Rabban no longer increases the length of the Oppression ability, and militias now have a power malus

Piter de Vries: Stealth Drones and Ornithopters: 1 => 2 Intel gain

Iakin Nefud: Combat Drugs Mission cost: -50% => -60% & Unit cost refund on death: 50% => 60%

Drisq: Agents no longer all have the Merchant trait but instead Ornithopters move and recon faster

Bannerjee: Gain more resources as well as 4 Authority from pillaging

Lady Jessica: Force Treaty now actually forces the treaty. The cost in Influence is higher and increases every time you use it with the same faction

Improved lobby list

New multiplayer mode: “Kanly” ; faster 1v1 game

AIso wait longer before replacing a player after a disconnect

Allies can see the progression bar of an ally Atreides’ Peaceful Annexation

Allies can see Sietches discovered by other allies

Allies can see an ally Smugglers’ Underworld Headquarters as well as its buildings

Allies can see an ally Fremen’s Sietch settlement as well as its building

Deep Deserts and The Desolation are now less harsh

1.2x speed is now available in-game

Tier 3 building districts have been changed for the Fremen

Main Base districts take less time to be built

Added voice lines for harvester orders

Reworked game parameters UI to have tooltips and make it easier to extend

New Carthag and Sietch Tabr visual effects

Chemical grenade visual has been updated

Alert sounds rework

Fixed crashes when loading a save

Fixed units behaviour when attacked from far away (i.e.: Missile Batteries)

Fixed cancel resolution not working from client

Fix potential server issue when trying to resolve an already resolved discovery

Fixed some spying missions counted as "installing an operation" while they didn't provide any

Fixed Atreides Merchants displaying incorrect count in Solari production breakdown

Fixed special region village Authority cost with Local Dialect Studies

Fixed Airfield range not updating when captured by another faction

Fixed the harvester death animation if their refinery had been destroyed

Fixed texts that referenced Landsraad only displaying the icon and not the name

Fixed Recruitment Office construction animation

Fixed clickable victory parameter buttons when not in game creator

Fixed a sync path to no longer make units do weird back steps, especially with long paths

Fixed units behaviour when following other units at short distances, which made them unable to attack while chasing or simply miss their mark

Fixed village that could rebel while militia was deployed

Fixed Landsraad UI not identifying a resolution with no available choices

Fix: Removed factions not eligible to Landsraad from Imperial Audit

Fix: Building construction possible in local Sietches without an alliance

Fix: Landsraad crash when conceding at the start of the game

Fix: Broken developments that were queued and finished from external sources

Fix: Intel not getting production bonuses on villages

Fix: Block missile batteries on devastated villages

Fix: Relation displaying 0 for clients

Fix: Alerts bar pushing the rest of the top UI away when there are too many alerts

Fix: Sandworms sometimes not showing a roaming FX before attacking

Fix: Units in shuttles and worms would not correctly update their recipient zone which could mean that a nuke on a main base could kill units on the other side of the map

Fix: Requesting a shuttle now correctly clears all action queues

Prevent pressing escape on startup options screen

No more idle harvester alert whenever a rebellion is on a village with a harvester

Disbanding texts are now normal (unit, village…)

Fixed value rounding error in refund dialogs

The options screen on first startup cannot be dismissed by pressing Escape

Developments aren’t researched further if they’ve been completed using a POI or Spyware while they’re in the research queue

Influence doesn’t weigh anything anymore during trades with AIs

The Spying tab is now available after finishing a game

An AoE attack cannot break a Non-Aggression Pact anymore if the unit belonging to that faction is in the attack zone

Better handling of client disconnecting during loading

Many typos and localisation issues have also been fixed

Known Issue: There are instances of missing or bad translations affecting all languages except English, this will be fixed as soon as possible.

