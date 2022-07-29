Community Update #2 Out Now!

author: Hey Everyone!
Community Update #2 is now live!
This update brings a lot of changes to balancing following the various feedback and suggestions provided by the community, as well as notable changes to some well-established systems to give more variation to games. We tried our best to cater to the community's needs and make sure the Dune experience feels better for everyone!
With that out of the way, check out the full list of changes below...
- Spice tax increases faster overall, your Spice production will no longer be taken into account as much as it previously was
- The first Spice tax has been decreased in order to compensate for the changes
- The Fremen now start with 20 units of Spice
- Not paying the tax as the Fremen now reduces Authority and Intel production, as well as lowering your CHOAM exchange rate
- Unit models should follow their movements much more efficiently, resulting in a more responsive feeling, but also better handling of units moving at high speeds. They should also change their formation’s direction more efficiently resulting in a more cohesive look
- Military units now consume less supply at night
- Stealth units are detected from different ranges depending on the day/night cycle, further during the day and closer during the night.
- Military units now resupply while in shuttles or worm riding
- Balanced military unit stats and costs
- Balanced Command Points: more Command Points at the beginning, less at the end
- Elite units Command Points cost has been reduced (5 => 4)
- Nerfed demo unit HP and power, increased the cost for all demo units, including Command Points (3 => 4)
- For every level gained, units now gain an additional armour point
- Building health and armour has been increased
- Missile Batteries and Main Bases now decrease armour
- Units that are both stealth and melee have a speed bonus while in combat
- Mercenary upkeep has been increased: 30 => 40 Solari
- Stealth Drones and Combat Drones’ range have been reduced
- Harkonnen’s Cerberuses’ effect has been replaced, they now split into three units when they reach 10% HP
- New UH buildings for Smugglers and Sietch settlement buildings for Fremen that affect allies
- Villages can now be abandoned if they’re under a rebellion
- Village trait “Supply Cache” has been removed
- Construction time for buildings has been increased
- It takes less time to demolish a building
- Militia cost more Manpower
- Fremen Harvesting Tent construction time has been decreased
- Increased armour for Fremen Harvesting Teams
- You can now build in devastated villages
- Missile Batteries are disabled whenever a village has been devastated
- Freeing a village gives Authority
- Research Centers upkeep has been increased
- Reduced the time it takes to use the Atreides’ Peaceful Annexation
- Harkonnen’s Oppression debuff has been increased: 2 => 3 days
- Underworld Headquarters are faster to install
- Reduced the number of Underworld Headquarter building slots available in villages and in Main Bases
- Underworld Headquarters installation prices have been changed, upkeep no longer costs Solari, it now costs Authority
- Underworld Headquarter buildings now have a greater Solari upkeep but take half as much time to be built
- Balanced spying mission speed and cost
- There are now 4 assassination missions
- Counter-intel doesn’t give Command Points anymore
- Agents on CHOAM slots earn more Solari
- Spying slots in enemy factions are unlocked by completing the first two assassination missions
- Suk Doctors have been buffed: 2% => 5% extra Knowledge per Infiltration level
- More information on what is unlocked through the various Infiltration levels
- Level 2 Infiltration now allows you to see the locations of the faction’s agents
- Level 3 Infiltration now allows you to see the faction’s unit composition, as well as its operations that are ready to be launched
- An estimated time until the next Infiltration is reached is now provided
- Fixed Infiltration so that you have to keep X agents in the slots to remain at Infiltration level X
- Combat Drugs no longer reduces the unit’s supply and only slightly reduces the unit’s health over time in exchange for higher speed and power
- Nuke damage has been reduced
- The development trees have been reorganised
- “Spying Logistic”, “Stealth Gear” and “Atreides Delegations” have been reworked
- “Gridex Plane” now gives +10% CHOAM exchange rate
- “Crew Training Program” now gives +5% Spice production
- Balanced “Energy Markets” and “Water Trade” (0,4 => 0,2 and 0,2 => 1)
- “Underworld Contacts” now produces part of a village’s Spice production if it has an Underworld Headquarter
- “Spice Hegemony” has been reworked (10% Spice gathering rate => 5%, but villages in the same region as an allied Sietch produces +10% resources)
- “Paracompass” has been nerfed (30% speed/less daily supply drain => 20%)
- “High Command” gives 1 armour to every unit instead of increasing XP gain
- “Ground Command” lowers Solari upkeep of military units
- “Desert Command” now spawns a temporary unit after liberating a village
- “Diplomatic Maneuvers” has been buffed (5 Solari => 10)
- “Negotiation Tactics” used to raise Sietch relation, now it increases Solari generation of agents on the CHOAM
- “Sand Diplomacy” has been buffed (+30% Sietch relation/resources => +50%)
- “Sand Walk Mastery” has been reworked
- “Desert Mastery” now gives control of Deep Deserts if it’s surrounded by zones you owned by your faction
- “Field Work” has been renamed to “Riches of Arrakis”
- Pillage-related developments have been reworked
- Influence deficit reduces Landsraad votes instead of making you lose Landsraad standing
- Command Point deficit now only increases unit Solari upkeep, instead of all upkeep, as well as lowering the units’ power
- Worms take longer to appear
- Balanced worm attacks. Military units detect worms faster than harvesters. Ornithopters are even faster at detecting incoming worm attacks
- All factions start with less Influence
- Pariah status is extended up to 50 Standing
- Minor houses have less votes
- Better balance for “Water Seller Union” > 2 Solari gained instead of 1 per Water
- Reworked “Architectural Surveys” resolution (now affects Missile Batteries and the Main Base, but both of them have their power lowered instead of not attacking at all)
- Better balance of “Imperial Intelligence” resolution
- The Dune Governor win condition time has been slightly increased to allow for 2 Landsraad voting phases
- Added a reminder whenever a faction has the Dune Governorship charter
- The Dune Governor charter now increases the Influence cap and produces 2 Influence
- The Dune Governor charter now has priority over other charters if all conditions for appearing are fulfilled
- Improved AI voting regarding corruptions and Landsraad access
- Pillaging villages provide less Solari and cost more Authority to annex the village afterwards
- Pillaging now takes more time
- Councillor skills now have names
- Rabban no longer increases the length of the Oppression ability, and militias now have a power malus
- Piter de Vries: Stealth Drones and Ornithopters: 1 => 2 Intel gain
- Iakin Nefud: Combat Drugs Mission cost: -50% => -60% & Unit cost refund on death: 50% => 60%
- Drisq: Agents no longer all have the Merchant trait but instead Ornithopters move and recon faster
- Bannerjee: Gain more resources as well as 4 Authority from pillaging
- Lady Jessica: Force Treaty now actually forces the treaty. The cost in Influence is higher and increases every time you use it with the same faction
- Improved lobby list
- New multiplayer mode: “Kanly” ; faster 1v1 game
- AIso wait longer before replacing a player after a disconnect
- Allies can see the progression bar of an ally Atreides’ Peaceful Annexation
- Allies can see Sietches discovered by other allies
- Allies can see an ally Smugglers’ Underworld Headquarters as well as its buildings
- Allies can see an ally Fremen’s Sietch settlement as well as its building
- Deep Deserts and The Desolation are now less harsh
- 1.2x speed is now available in-game
- Tier 3 building districts have been changed for the Fremen
- Main Base districts take less time to be built
- Added voice lines for harvester orders
- Reworked game parameters UI to have tooltips and make it easier to extend
- New Carthag and Sietch Tabr visual effects
- Chemical grenade visual has been updated
- Alert sounds rework
- Fixed crashes when loading a save
- Fixed units behaviour when attacked from far away (i.e.: Missile Batteries)
- Fixed cancel resolution not working from client
- Fix potential server issue when trying to resolve an already resolved discovery
- Fixed some spying missions counted as "installing an operation" while they didn't provide any
- Fixed Atreides Merchants displaying incorrect count in Solari production breakdown
- Fixed special region village Authority cost with Local Dialect Studies
- Fixed Airfield range not updating when captured by another faction
- Fixed the harvester death animation if their refinery had been destroyed
- Fixed texts that referenced Landsraad only displaying the icon and not the name
- Fixed Recruitment Office construction animation
- Fixed clickable victory parameter buttons when not in game creator
- Fixed a sync path to no longer make units do weird back steps, especially with long paths
- Fixed units behaviour when following other units at short distances, which made them unable to attack while chasing or simply miss their mark
- Fixed village that could rebel while militia was deployed
- Fixed Landsraad UI not identifying a resolution with no available choices
- Fix: Removed factions not eligible to Landsraad from Imperial Audit
- Fix: Building construction possible in local Sietches without an alliance
- Fix: Landsraad crash when conceding at the start of the game
- Fix: Broken developments that were queued and finished from external sources
- Fix: Intel not getting production bonuses on villages
- Fix: Block missile batteries on devastated villages
- Fix: Relation displaying 0 for clients
- Fix: Alerts bar pushing the rest of the top UI away when there are too many alerts
- Fix: Sandworms sometimes not showing a roaming FX before attacking
- Fix: Units in shuttles and worms would not correctly update their recipient zone which could mean that a nuke on a main base could kill units on the other side of the map
- Fix: Requesting a shuttle now correctly clears all action queues
- Prevent pressing escape on startup options screen
- No more idle harvester alert whenever a rebellion is on a village with a harvester
- Disbanding texts are now normal (unit, village…)
- Fixed value rounding error in refund dialogs
- The options screen on first startup cannot be dismissed by pressing Escape
- Developments aren’t researched further if they’ve been completed using a POI or Spyware while they’re in the research queue
- Influence doesn’t weigh anything anymore during trades with AIs
- The Spying tab is now available after finishing a game
- An AoE attack cannot break a Non-Aggression Pact anymore if the unit belonging to that faction is in the attack zone
- Better handling of client disconnecting during loading
- Many typos and localisation issues have also been fixed
- Known Issue: There are instances of missing or bad translations affecting all languages except English, this will be fixed as soon as possible.
