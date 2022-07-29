What's next? + Changelog v1.1.6

Hey everyone! This post contains information about new updates as well as the changelog for v1.1.6.

What's next?

Good news: there will be more updates after the Island Update! We already have some very exciting ideas for new content. We'll be taking a short break after which we're getting started. The next update is gonna be pretty big again, so it's going to take a while. We'll let you know more about it when we're further in the development.

To help us out with making updates, a new team member has joined the Stacklands team: Wouter. He will be helping out with implementing the new content. Thanks Wouter!

Changelog 1.1.6

Fixed a bug where the Fish Trap could soft lock when playing in Peaceful Mode

Fixed a bug where you could use a combination of a coin/shell stack to buy packs on the Island

Fixed a bug where the options menu would not save the preferences when pressing Escape

Iron Bar idea is now only worth 1 Coin

Momma Crab no longer spawns in Peaceful Mode

Added a framerate limit option to the options menu

Fisher can now be upgraded into Militia/Swordsmen/Explorer

Added Wouter to the credits

Garden/Farm/Greenhouse can now be used in Garden/Farm/Greenhouse Ideas as replacements for Soil

Increased Snake Poison Chance