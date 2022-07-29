 Skip to content

Stacklands update for 29 July 2022

What's next? + Changelog v1.1.6

Hey everyone! This post contains information about new updates as well as the changelog for v1.1.6.

What's next?
Good news: there will be more updates after the Island Update! We already have some very exciting ideas for new content. We'll be taking a short break after which we're getting started. The next update is gonna be pretty big again, so it's going to take a while. We'll let you know more about it when we're further in the development.

To help us out with making updates, a new team member has joined the Stacklands team: Wouter. He will be helping out with implementing the new content. Thanks Wouter!

Changelog 1.1.6

  • Fixed a bug where the Fish Trap could soft lock when playing in Peaceful Mode
  • Fixed a bug where you could use a combination of a coin/shell stack to buy packs on the Island
  • Fixed a bug where the options menu would not save the preferences when pressing Escape
  • Iron Bar idea is now only worth 1 Coin
  • Momma Crab no longer spawns in Peaceful Mode
  • Added a framerate limit option to the options menu
  • Fisher can now be upgraded into Militia/Swordsmen/Explorer
  • Added Wouter to the credits
  • Garden/Farm/Greenhouse can now be used in Garden/Farm/Greenhouse Ideas as replacements for Soil
  • Increased Snake Poison Chance
  • The Stacklands Team
    (Lisa, Wouter & Aran)

