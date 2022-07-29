Hello, everyone. We're glad that you can participate in the Early Acess of this game and give us valuable opinions. This is Version 1.03 update, we optimized the following content.
- Added speed up option during battle（after clearing the story）
- Fixed the issue of some font being too small
- Updated the effect of the skill “prostitution”
Before update：+200 Gold, -10 Lust
After patch: +200 Gold, -10 Lust (only +50 Gold in Endless Mode)
The intention of this change is to lower the difficulty of a none Pure story mode run, while nerfing it because it’s too over powered in Endless Mode.
- Fixed a few other bugs that might hinder the game experience.
Changed files in this update