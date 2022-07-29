 Skip to content

Resist the succubus—The end of the female Knight update for 29 July 2022

Version 1.03 update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hello, everyone. We're glad that you can participate in the Early Acess of this game and give us valuable opinions. This is Version 1.03 update, we optimized the following content.

  • Added speed up option during battle（after clearing the story）
  • Fixed the issue of some font being too small
  • Updated the effect of the skill “prostitution”
    Before update：+200 Gold, -10 Lust
    After patch: +200 Gold, -10 Lust (only +50 Gold in Endless Mode)
    The intention of this change is to lower the difficulty of a none Pure story mode run, while nerfing it because it’s too over powered in Endless Mode.
  • Fixed a few other bugs that might hinder the game experience.

Changed files in this update

