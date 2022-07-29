

Hello, everyone. We're glad that you can participate in the Early Acess of this game and give us valuable opinions. This is Version 1.03 update, we optimized the following content.

Added speed up option during battle（after clearing the story）

Fixed the issue of some font being too small

Updated the effect of the skill “prostitution”

Before update：+200 Gold, -10 Lust After patch: +200 Gold, -10 Lust (only +50 Gold in Endless Mode) The intention of this change is to lower the difficulty of a none Pure story mode run, while nerfing it because it’s too over powered in Endless Mode. Fixed a few other bugs that might hinder the game experience.