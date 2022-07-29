Bombardier Changes V 0.1.1

Hello Bombardiers!

It's been an exciting week and we're glad to have you onboard during Bombardier's journey to a full release.

In an earlier update we have shared the Roadmap for this journey, to give ideas or feedback you can reach either one of us on Discord, right here or on any Social Media!

As for the changes made this week!

Remote Play Together

Bombardier is now playable with "Remote Play Together". Yep, that's right! Just launch the game and navigate to the Steam Overlay to invite your friends! The best part? They don't even need to own the game. Remote Play Together will stream the game from the Host's pc straight to your friends and their input will be sent through! It is required to have an internet connection!

Bombs Loadout

For this first update after the launch we really wanted to bring you some more flexibility in playing how you want to play! So this week we are really proud to announce the the Loadout is now officially in! This means that your favourite special bombs can now be played in every level. We still have the level-templates of the bombs we think work well, but the flexibility is all yours! To celebrate this new change we have upped the amount of bombs and special bombs in the Factory level for even more hectic fun!

Small Fixes

Fixed an issue where Keyboard user couldn't use the Escape key to go to main menu.

Fixed an issue where the terrain could appear glitchy on the Pittstop level.

Next week we will be adding even more explosive fun!

Keep bombing away!

James and Dina

Studio Squid Inc