UPDATE NOW LIVE | Goats, Bees, Transport Trailers, Banks and Loans!

Hey ranchers!

We've just launched a big content update for Ranch Sim!

Expand your array of livestock with male and female goats. They can breed and give birth to kids (baby goats), and you can also now produce goat's milk and goat's cheese! Diversify your produce by slaughtering goats for meat, ready to sell.

Explore the wilds and you may find bees! Use the bee smoker to calm them down, allowing you to safely approach and put the bees into a frame. Back at your ranch, you can now build a beehive and, using a honey extractor and barrel, produce sweet honey to sell.

We've also added bank loans, which are useful when you're short on cash - take one out by visiting the bank, located next to the car shop. Be careful though, as the bank does charge interest! The bigger the loan, the smaller the interest rate. You have a couple of options for how you wish to pay off your loans too: pay it back at the auto daily rate, or visit the bank to pay it off in full.

Additionally, we've added fuel and animal transport trailers which are purchasable from the hardware store. The animal transport trailers are especially useful for transporting your larger livestock!

Full Patch Notes

New:

Goats, goat cheese and mold for goat's milk (goat's milk cannot be mixed with cow's milk)

Bees

Bee Smoker (used to calm bees to allow them to be handled)

Hive Frame (used to collect bees from wild nests in trees)

Wooden Beehive and Honey Extractor, available to build in the blueprints book

Barrel (used to collect honey from the extractor)

Bank loans

Fuel transport trailer

Animal transport trailer

Day counter (open the in-game menu to view)

Glossary addition for goats and bees

Fixes/changes:

Animals will no longer phase through the large wood gate

Money limit increased to 10,000,000

Horse collisions adjusted

Updated to the latest version of the EOS SDK. This may prompt a one time only pop-up about connecting Epic and Steam accounts. This is optional and can be ignored, unless you want to play cross-play with a user on a different platform.

What's Next?

In September we'll be adding crop/wheat production and harvesting, gardening, a greenhouse and more! These features are based on popular requests from you, the community. We can't wait for you to get your hands on the September update, but, for now, we hope you have a great time with today's content update! Goats and bees await.

Happy ranching!