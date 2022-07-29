Patch Notes - 0.921.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9214336 · Last edited 29 July 2022 – 10:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Fellow Braves,

Thank you for your continued support of Brave's Rage!

It's been a while since last story update. This week, we are continuing our storyline. This time, will our braves break out the cursed loop?

Guess what, there will be an even more powerful foe waiting for brave's challenge, so ready your sword (or arrow, shield, staff, etc.)

And of course, another weekly cosmetic update!

Unlock Melissandre, Merlin's alter-ego by completing challenge tier X. (If you have cleared challenge tier X already, it will be automatically unlocked for you upon updating.)

A prodigy who has become a master wielder of magic and wizardry at a very young age. Merlin has devoted his life to "transfer" his ultimate knowledge and expertise to her.

Unlock Kiki (Violet ver.) by X. (If you have cleared challenge tier X already, it will be automatically unlocked for you upon updating.)

Hope you enjoy this week's content update!

Dev Team,

2022.7.29