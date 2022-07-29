Power Tools Update Now Available

We're delighted to announce that access to the Power Tools update for Landlord's Super is now available on Steam Early Access. If you have Landlord's Super already purchased and downloaded on Steam, your game will update automatically. Otherwise, you can purchase Landlord's Super Early Access here.

The Power Tools Update marks our arrival at Version 0.8 which sees the addition of the mobile compressor and various pneumatic & powered tools. The Power Tools update also includes new brick wall frames which allow even more versatility for your construction projects.

Overview & full patch notes below:

Dramatically improve productivity with a host of new tools. Powered by the mobile compressor, these tools require no energy to use.

Rapidly fill no-fines frames with the mortar gun

Tear down your creations with the pneumatic breaker

Hang plasterboard with the nail gun

Secure stairs with the bolt gun

Fit doors & windows with the powered screwdriver

BRICK WALL FRAMES

Redecorate your properties with an entire catalogue filled with new "traditional" themed furniture.

BUG FIXES & MORE

More fixes, visual improvements and quality of life improvements continue to improve the state of the game.

Change List

Landlord's Super 0.8 Update (The Power Tools Update)

New Features

Compressor & Power Tools The all new mobile compressor allows the use of power tools that require no energy to use and are substantially more efficient Pneumatic Breaker Nail Gun Powered Screwdriver Bolt Gun Mortar Gun

Brick Wall Frames Allows the construction of brick properties



Changes

No-Fines trowel repair rate increased by 10 (now repairs 1000 Psi per use, previously 100)

No-Fines Damage Rate increased from 200psi - 1000psi per Sledge hammer hit

Trowel & Mortar gun now show damage or fill UI when looking at No-Fines frames

Sledgehammer and Pneumatic Breaker now show the psi / damage units of items

Improved visuals for the Circular Saw

Added price tags to Ronnie’s Tool Shop window

Lowered amount of scrap that can spawn

Brick Wall Frames should now “hide” their structure upon completing the brick wall build task (all bricks placed) - This is to allow transparent bricks to look better but also helps performance

Made it easier to interact with the notebook

Loose objects should load in much faster

Can now carry up to 8 plasterboard at a time

Added a window frame visual to Brick Walls to better show intended brick layout

New TV screen specular and normal maps

New furniture normal and specular maps

New glass damage visual

New art for Agoost catalogue cover

Can now “place” objects into the skip similar to how placement works with the wheelbarrow

Added cap of £200 to pickpocketing from passing out

Fixes

Fixed issue where cement piles could appear half transparent

Fixed movement issue caused by traveling on buses while pushing objects

Fixed interaction dropping out if using the bus stop them immediately exiting

Fixed players being able to move during search tool conversation

Fixed some placement render issues with No-Fiens frames

Fixed issue where players would sleep an additional day

Fixed Brick placement being blocked by generated ceilings and roofs

Fixed Mortar Gun not being able to collect from Storage Buckets

Fixed being unable to sleep multiple days

Fixed a bunch of issues with mortar placement collision checks (Mortar placement should feel a lot more comfortable now)

Fixed not being able to place bricks on frames if dropping one but still holding more

Fixed being unable to pick up Brick Frame walls

Fixed Mortar Gun unable to refill from Cement Mixers

Fixed sometimes being unable to use the chest light

Fixed soft-lock caused by breaking bricks in half with the bolster while on a tenant’s property

Fixed plasterboard placement sometimes placing inside wooden frames

Fixed cement pouring causing invisible foundations

Fixed soft-lock caused by picking up Roof Planks & Plasterboards

Fixed soft-lock caused by dropping plasterboard into the wheelbarrow

Fixed bathtub text description issue

Fixed mirror texture on Agoost medicine cabinet

Fixed IQ’ERE table placement

Thanks, and have fun!

Greg