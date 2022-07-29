The Power Tools Update Now Available
We're delighted to announce that access to the Power Tools update for Landlord's Super is now available on Steam Early Access. If you have Landlord's Super already purchased and downloaded on Steam, your game will update automatically. Otherwise, you can purchase Landlord's Super Early Access here.
The Power Tools Update marks our arrival at Version 0.8 which sees the addition of the mobile compressor and various pneumatic & powered tools. The Power Tools update also includes new brick wall frames which allow even more versatility for your construction projects.
Overview & full patch notes below:
COMPRESSOR & POWERED TOOLS
Dramatically improve productivity with a host of new tools. Powered by the mobile compressor, these tools require no energy to use.
- Rapidly fill no-fines frames with the mortar gun
- Tear down your creations with the pneumatic breaker
- Hang plasterboard with the nail gun
- Secure stairs with the bolt gun
- Fit doors & windows with the powered screwdriver
BRICK WALL FRAMES
Redecorate your properties with an entire catalogue filled with new "traditional" themed furniture.
BUG FIXES & MORE
More fixes, visual improvements and quality of life improvements continue to improve the state of the game.
Change List
Landlord's Super 0.8 Update (The Power Tools Update)
New Features
-
Compressor & Power Tools
- The all new mobile compressor allows the use of power tools that require no energy to use and are substantially more efficient
- Pneumatic Breaker
- Nail Gun
- Powered Screwdriver
- Bolt Gun
- Mortar Gun
-
Brick Wall Frames
- Allows the construction of brick properties
Changes
- No-Fines trowel repair rate increased by 10 (now repairs 1000 Psi per use, previously 100)
- No-Fines Damage Rate increased from 200psi - 1000psi per Sledge hammer hit
- Trowel & Mortar gun now show damage or fill UI when looking at No-Fines frames
- Sledgehammer and Pneumatic Breaker now show the psi / damage units of items
- Improved visuals for the Circular Saw
- Added price tags to Ronnie’s Tool Shop window
- Lowered amount of scrap that can spawn
- Brick Wall Frames should now “hide” their structure upon completing the brick wall build task (all bricks placed) - This is to allow transparent bricks to look better but also helps performance
- Made it easier to interact with the notebook
- Loose objects should load in much faster
- Can now carry up to 8 plasterboard at a time
- Added a window frame visual to Brick Walls to better show intended brick layout
- New TV screen specular and normal maps
- New furniture normal and specular maps
- New glass damage visual
- New art for Agoost catalogue cover
- Can now “place” objects into the skip similar to how placement works with the wheelbarrow
- Added cap of £200 to pickpocketing from passing out
Fixes
- Fixed issue where cement piles could appear half transparent
- Fixed movement issue caused by traveling on buses while pushing objects
- Fixed interaction dropping out if using the bus stop them immediately exiting
- Fixed players being able to move during search tool conversation
- Fixed some placement render issues with No-Fiens frames
- Fixed issue where players would sleep an additional day
- Fixed Brick placement being blocked by generated ceilings and roofs
- Fixed Mortar Gun not being able to collect from Storage Buckets
- Fixed being unable to sleep multiple days
- Fixed a bunch of issues with mortar placement collision checks (Mortar placement should feel a lot more comfortable now)
- Fixed not being able to place bricks on frames if dropping one but still holding more
- Fixed being unable to pick up Brick Frame walls
- Fixed Mortar Gun unable to refill from Cement Mixers
- Fixed sometimes being unable to use the chest light
- Fixed soft-lock caused by breaking bricks in half with the bolster while on a tenant’s property
- Fixed plasterboard placement sometimes placing inside wooden frames
- Fixed cement pouring causing invisible foundations
- Fixed soft-lock caused by picking up Roof Planks & Plasterboards
- Fixed soft-lock caused by dropping plasterboard into the wheelbarrow
- Fixed bathtub text description issue
- Fixed mirror texture on Agoost medicine cabinet
- Fixed IQ’ERE table placement
Thanks, and have fun!
Greg
